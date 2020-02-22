A place to sit and chat: Enchante Cafe

Tucked in a lane in Jubilee Hills and nestled among trees is Enchante Cafe. This cafe cum patisserie would be your go to venue if you want to be at a less crowded place — away from the noise of the city. Its outdoor seating, in particular, with an artificial lawn makes for a good place to hang out once the sun is down. Apart from the outdoor seating, this cafe has two other indoor seating options. The interior is done in a mix of blue and white to which they have added quite a bit of quirky pictures of beaches, boats at one level. On another level, the wall is filled with pictures of various places and their iconic buildings or structures. Another wall is done up with wall decor accessories that look like travel bags. So, if the theme of the interior is to be guessed, it has to do with travel.

I would say, the staff is little informed about what is available and what isn’t. But that could also be because I happened to drop in just an hour after the cafe opened. On Zomato, the food suggestions to try here were almost the same. Suggestions that poured in ranged from Caesar salad with ‘flavoured mayo.’ So, I said no. Because mayo doesn’t go with caesar salad. Then came a suggestion of mozzarella sticks. Potato popcorn, pav bhaji fondue, chicken popcorn etc.

On a previous occasion when I had dropped in, I had tried the Penne arrabiata and had nothing to complain about, though it was a very average cafe pasta. The sandwich however, was a delight. This time, with a wish to try a few more options from the menu, I dropped in hoping to try some finger foods and a pizza.

The mozzarella sticks were unavailable, and so was the case with a few other things that I asked for. Because there was a power cut, all the oven food was out of question. But I really wonder why a kathi roll order was refused.

With few choices left I ordered the grilled chermoula chicken. It was pan-seared and over load with herbs. The meat was tender and even though a little sharp on salt for my taste, I didn’t mind eating it with the beautiful mash and a melted cheese dip instead of the mushroom sauce. I, however, like my chicken trimmed well before cooking, since this wasn’t trimmed I had to do that while being on the job of eating. I would have ignored it all, then towards the end of finishing my chicken, I saw a part that was absolutely raw. I lost my appetite and gobbled the veggies instead.

Since I am not a big fan of desserts and am rather picky about the places where I eat my desserts at, I skipped this course. To give it one final try, I went again and ordered a frittata, which was more like a cheese omlete.

If you are a fan of fusion food do try masala risotto, dal khichidi, cheese kulcha and maggi. The restaurant recommends these.