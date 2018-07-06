Embark on a food trail across Tamil Nadu

Although famously known for idli-sambar, Tamil cuisine offers a great variety of delectable food to suit anybody’s palate, and travelling chef Aaron Coutinho strongly believes this. The Chef Consultant with Oriental Cuisines speaks about how he set forth on a culinary odyssey to rediscover some of the treasured specialities in and around the State.

“I have always been intrigued by the various regional cuisines within Tamil Nadu. Indian cuisine has been adapted and morphed by conquerors and travellers since ancient times. It gave us butter chicken, vindaloo and the most popular chillies. We are fortunate to have this variety in our cuisine, refined over the years to fully utilise what is seasonally available,” he says.

As he recalls his recent culinary trail across Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Dindigul and Karaikudi, it becomes apparent that there are no boundaries when it comes to local, delicious food that has passed the test of time.

Coimbatore

A great place to enjoy the flavours of Kongu cuisine, Coimbatore offers everything from spicy biryani to nattu kozhi. The mutton pallipalayam, especially, is a signature dish here. The fiery mutton, sautéed with coconut and spices, is greatly loved here and is similar to the Konkan-style mutton sukka.

However, while most gravies are high on spice, a tomato gravy with shredded chicken caught the chef’s attention for its “sublime and mildly spiced” flavour. It comes accompanied with a warm flaky parotta, and is a perfect, wholesome meal. A scrumptious serving of thengai paal can also be enjoyed here.

Where: Junior Kuppanna, Sarojini Street

Burma Bhai, Nehru Stadium

Valarmathi Hotel, Race Course

Madurai

Known for its temples and historical monuments, Madurai also serves up some delicious food. The kari dosa here was one such remarkable dish that stood out in particular for chef Coutinho. Typically a dosa topped with mutton, chicken or egg, this dosa is perfect to experiment with.

“It is a dish I cook at home too, with the toppings replaced by anything under the sun. I have tried it with moong, millets, beans and pepper chicken and they all taste amazing,” he says. The paruthi paal (a cotton seed milk drink) is a warm drink mixed with jaggery and is a perfect accompaniment for any meal. The kambu koozh (pearl millet gruel) and keppai koozh (ragi) are also suggested for those who prefer a balance of health and taste. Of course, popular jigarthanda cannot be forgotten, especially when one thinks of Madurai. Mixed with badam and topped with ice cream, is cherished by many here.

The ayira fish, recognised as the State fish of Tamil Nadu, is particularly famous in Madurai. Fresh viral meen fry, bone marrow omelette and kola urandai also come highly recommended.

Where:

Sri Thirumalai Madai Paruthi Paal, Munichali

Amma Mess, Alagar Kovil Main Road

Konar Kadai, North Veli Street

Thanjavur

Thanjavur was where Coutinho stumbled upon the history behind some of the state’s most popular dishes — from sambar to kola urundai.

It all began when he first watched a documentary on Netflix titled Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaanby Raghav Khanna, which focused on the Marathi influence on Tamil cuisine through Thanjavur. The kola urundai, for instance, first came into being when the Tanjore Marathas introduced a dish similar to the Maharashtrian shunti kebab. Even the theories about sambar reflect the rooted traditions that the most popular favourites in Tamil Nadu can have.

“Sambhaji, son of Shivaji, visited his uncle Venkoji in Thanjavur and craved his favourite amti dal. He instructed the royal kitchen to recreate his favourite dish with whatever local ingredients were available, replacing the kokum with tamarind and local spices, giving birth to our very own sambar!”

There are other cultures that have made their home in Thanjavur as well, with several Burmese colonies around the area. The kousa/kousoo is one such dish consisting of noodles, eggs and vegetables.

For those who prefer to take a more familiar route, idiyappam and paya is delicious and light — “a match made in heaven” according to the chef.

Where

Kamatchi Mess, New Bus Stand

Nasar Idiyappam, Trichy Main Road

Burma Kousa Kadai, Burma Colony

Dindigul

Famous for its biryani, Dindigul draws tourists who travel here just to savour the flavours of this aromatic, delicious dish. Having spread its biryani fame all the way to Chennai, the mutton biryani is the most sought-after dish in Dindigul. There are several varieties offered, and one can get confused about which restaurant to pick. The ultimate pick “might come down to nostalgia,” says the chef. The kambu koozh can also be found here for those who opt for a simpler, wholesome meal.

Where

Dindigul Thalappakatti Biryani,

St Joseph’s Cathedral

Dindigul Venu Biryani

Karaikudi

Known as the paradise of Chettinad food, Karaikudi offers everything from mutton head curry to crab curry, suiting the palate of those who love some spice in their food.

Warm hospitality and a wide variety of local specialities can be found in nearly every nook and corner of this place. The thalis offer a range of dishes with bold flavours: their seela fish fry and country chicken gravy are a few favourites. The kuzhi paniyarams were another highlight, as the warm, delicious spheres can be devoured in sooner than a minute. Cashew macaroons, with crunchy bits on the inside, also come highly recommended.

Where

Priya Mess, Kallukatti

Desotta Bakery, Periyar Statue