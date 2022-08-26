Eis serves ice golas, pop sticks and kulfis in multiple flavours in Thiruvananthapuram

Ice gola from Eis by Sarwa in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: SREEJITH R KUMAR

When 17-year-old Rohit Abraham came up with an interesting business proposition, his parents, Ren Abraham and Tigi Philip, supported his idea with a loan as seed capital. His entrepreneur mother, Tigi, permitted him to use the unused garage in the building she had rented for her boutique store.

Without much ado, in December 2021, Rohit launched Eis by Sarwa on DPI Road, Thiruvananthapuram. “Eis is German for ice,” he says, a little self-conscious about playing the boss at the counter.

Perhaps the only place in the city that sells shaved ice (called ice golas) and ice crushers with syrups, fruit preserves and condiments of your choice, Eis also has a franchise for kulfis in 40 flavours.

Rohit Abraham | Photo Credit: SREEJITH R KUMAR

“I have always missed the ice golas that I had in New Delhi when I visited the place. That’s why I thought I could make the same here, with clean water and in hygienic conditions,” he says.

Shaved ice is compressed onto a stick and syrup of your choice is poured over it. Some more syrup is provided to the customers. Dip the stick into the syrup and feel the ice-syrup melt in your mouth. One can also go for a fruity punch with a choice of flavours such as watermelon, pineapple, jamun and mango. According to Rohit, the best sellers among kulfis are tender coconut, malai and jackfruit.

And if you are not satisfied with one flavour, go for the colourful ice golas with three or four flavours to slurp on.

Ice golas served at Eis by Sarwa | Photo Credit: SREEJITH R KUMAR

“Ice gola is a summer treat that brings out the child in each of us. I always wanted to start a business. So when my mother asked the family if any of us were interested in using the unused place for a business, I took it up,” says Rohit.

Recently he opened a branch on the cliffside in Varkala. “Soon, I plan to introduce frozen yogurts in Eis,” he says.

The cost of pop sticks (crushed ice on a stick) is between ₹ 20 and ₹ 50 while ice golas cost between ₹ 70 to ₹ 90. “I want to hold the price line to ensure that it is affordable even for students,” he says.