‘Drive-in’ for a new experience

Cars, cars and more cars! They just seem to keep coming in, nonstop. The summer evening is breezy, particularly cool for the April. The team of staff, well-groomed and courteous, is busily moving around the parking lot delivering steaming pulao, mouth-watering milkshakes, wood-fired pizzas and juicy kebabs. The kitchens of the well-lit food stalls are busy with cooks and waitresses running all over the place trying to fill the orders. A toddler runs across the small grass patches while a couple peers out of the car to place their order. Meanwhile, the outdoor seating arrangement is bustling with people. It’s not even been two weeks since it opened, but Vizag’s first drive-in restaurant – Vizag Drive-In - at Lawsons Bay Colony is already brimming with customers. The very idea of a drive-in is, as the name states, to “drive in” to the lot. Vizag Drive-In has been attracting many people because of its uniqueness and just the very idea of being able to be served in your car.

Evolving culture

Not too long ago, Vizag’s food scene had a few players – the ones where every tourist would visit and every weekend Vizagites would head to. Those were the routine pit stops for the visitor to the city who wanted to soak up a bit of the “real Andhra”.

The food scene in the city has suddenly grown by leaps and bounds over the past one year. If food trucks brought in the concept of having quick bites on the go, this new concept is all set to bring in a different freshness in the city’s evolving food tastes. The newly opened Vizag Drive-In has 10 restaurant brands, a majority from Hyderabad, who are here to dish out a completely novel experience to the customers. Started by P. Naga Rajesh, P. Sumanth and G. Gautham over a 4,000 square yard space beside the petrol bunk at Lawson’s Bay Colony, Vizag Drive-In is different not just because of its concept. It also offers a variety of cuisine, fast service and a space that provides a great option for a family dinner. Here, you can either opt for car service where the staff will serve you at the parking lot, relax in their outdoor seating area or go for their soon-to-be-launched air-conditioned eating-out space.

Choices galore

“The idea was to bring in something new to the city,” says Naga Rajesh. A foodie and a travel junkie, Rajesh toured many countries, got a feel of the different food cultures and always cherished the dream of starting a novel food enterprise in his hometown. So when the opportunity came, it took him no time to take the plunge. He wrapped up his logistics business to embark on his dream entrepreneurial journey. “Food business is tough. But we are here to give a completely new experience to the customers,” he explains. The choices are plenty - Burgers and Grills, Little Idli, Grilled City, London Café, Pietza Pizza, Mumbaiwala, Red Roast, Ice Cream, Mr Pulao and Mughal Durbar. On weekends, the wait is a bit longer for those beloved kebabs, burgers and shakes. Soon there will be a projector telecasting the live IPL action and music and a kids’ zone where the little ones can play around.

Welcome change

Sharing her first experience of Vizag Drive-In, Deepa Kodali, a Vizagite and a foodie says: “In a city where quality options for food are still very few, this is a welcome change. We loved the quick service and the fact that the place had a great family crowd. Vizag Drive-In also brings in a youthful energy to the food scene of the city.” One of the best things of the drive-in concept is that it provides the best bet for late night diners who want to grab a bite after work or simply late night hunger pangs. Here, you can come in your casuals or your nightwear – nobody bothers much.

From April 17 onwards, it will be open from 7 a.m. till 11 p.m. Currently, it is open only in the evenings. Card payment facilities have not yet started. Only Paytm and cash payments are accepted at present.