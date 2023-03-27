Downtown Pub reopens after a long hiatus with an all-new American diner

March 27, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

After being shut for what felt like an eternity, the Downtown Pub, with its over three decades of history and memories, has finally reopened its doors in Bengaluru with a fresh look and a thrilling new addition — an all-new American diner. Stepping into the taproom, which has been a fixture since 1992, visitors will find themselves in a completely revamped space.

I still remember my last visit to the pub with my friends, about six years ago, where we used to chug pitchers of beer and munch on peanut masala. This was a no-nonsense kind of joint, where middle-aged men would drop by for a quick drink and catch up after work. But now, the pub teems with young techies, colleagues out for a quick dinner and couples. I wonder if those masala shenga loyalists have moved on.

In 2019, the Downtown Pub shuttered its doors for renovations, but unfortunately, the pandemic struck the following year, prolonging its closure. The space was eventually taken over by the Presidency Group Hotels. While the pub maintains its underground location, the new owners have introduced an American diner above, complete with neon lights and a coffee bar that offers cold nitro brews, all-day breakfast, and decadent thick shakes. The entire space underwent a comprehensive makeover, with a total investment of ₹8 crore.

The pub’s new vibe is a blend of retro charm and contemporary chic. The traditional bar stools and tables have been replaced with luxurious couches and comfortable chairs, enticing you to linger a while longer. Although the original crew is no longer present, the pub boasts a fresh team of chefs and staff. The menu has been revamped with new items, including butter garlic prawns and bydagi prawns, yet still retains some favourites including bullet chicken and kebabs.

The taproom’s triumphant return is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru’s food and beverage scene. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, this iconic institution has risen from the ashes, ready to once again serve loyal patrons, this time with quintessential American diner classics, and crowd pleasers.

When Praveesh Kuzhipally of Presidency Group Hotels took charge of the space, he had a vision. “I thought to myself what is missing from the Bengaluru food scene? An American diner of course!” In a city that is home to darshinis - quick service vegetarian restaurants, pubs, breweries and niche menu-centric restaurants, Praveesh wanted to bring a dose of retro charm to the table.

The menu features a mix of crowd pleasures from American and Indian cuisine. The bhatti ka murgh is a standout dish, with its blend of cumin, coriander, chili, and curd marinade that is not too heavy or greasy, allowing the spices to stand out.

The butter garlic prawns are another star of the menu, cooked well with a garlic butter sauce that enhances the natural sweetness of the prawns. The hot and crispy byadagi bitter gourd chips make for a great crunchy chakhna on the side, while the mac ‘n’ cheese with caramelised green apple strikes a balance between creamy, salty, and sweet flavours.

While these dishes shine, what did not work for me was the Alleppey fish curry with steamed rice. The curry did not quite hit those flavours of a naadan meen chatti curry (claypot fish curry) for me.

If one seeks a cocktail with a bold flavour profile, the breakfast martini is an apt choice. This modern take on the classic martini swaps gin for bourbon and includes orange pulp to create a rejuvenating drink that packs a zesty punch.

For those who prefer more adventurous drinks, the almighty gourd cocktail is a fun option. It combines vodka and desi masala for a unique blend of sweet, salty, and boozy flavours that will leave your taste buds singing and your head buzzing.

The cafe brulée is a delectable option for those seeking a sweet conclusion to their meal. The creamy pudding boasts a combination of rich, aromatic coffee flavours that are complemented with a refreshing burst of citrus berry fruit. As a fervent coffee enthusiast, I found this dessert to be a true delight. The accompaniment of a coffee cookie provides an added layer of scrumptiousness that leaves a lasting impression.

Downtown pub Hits: Mac ‘n’ cheese, butter garlic prawns, cafe brulee Misses: Watermelon basil martini, Alleppey fish curry with steamed rice Wallet factor: Meal for two costs ₹1,000

Downtown Pub is located in Residency Plaza, 41 42, Residency Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru. Open from 12 noon to 12 midnight. For details, call +919916466266.