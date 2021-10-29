Why burst when you can eat it?

Continue the conscious celebrations and choose from seed-filled, bejewelled and chocolate firework variants

Edible bombs

@ Dottedi, Bengaluru

Buy your crackers and eat them too! In this Diwali box (₹800), savour two flower pots, one atom bomb, a green bomb, two chakras, two sparklers, and more in dark and milk chocolate. Also available are single ‘bomb’ (₹699) and ‘rocket (₹850) variants in six flavours: dark, crispy, butterscotch, orange and coffee. thedottedi.in

@ Cut The Damn Cake, Assam

Standard and HITT fireworks get an edible makeover courtesy Vedika Kejriwal’s Guwahati-based baking studio. The ‘Patake Ki Dukan’ features coconut oatmeal cookies, chocolate wafer sticks dipped in dark chocolate, peanut bombs infused with dates and roasted nuts, mini cake pops, and more shaped as flower pots, bombs, sparklers, rockets, etc. All in their traditional packaging — bright colours and vintage prints. ₹200 onwards. @cutthedamncake on Instagram. 06002141677

@ Aubree Haute Chocolaterie, Bengaluru

For ‘fiery’ treats, Aubree Haute Chocolaterie’s ‘Choco-Rackers’ collection is back this Diwali with their signature choco-chakra, crispy-pataka, butterscotch flower pot, coffee rockets, elaichi atom bomb, etc. ₹1,299 for the Diwali Chocoracker - Whopper on shop.aubree.in or their outlets in Bengaluru.

Read more | The Diwali subscription exchange

Plantable variants

@ Phool, Uttar Pradesh

Selling out fast this year are the ‘vintage lookalike crackers’ curated by Phool. The brand is known for their ‘flowercycling’ technology that converts floral waste from temples in Uttar Pradesh into charcoal-free incense.

Their Diwali launch features plantable crackers and artisan-made diyas. The Phool Diwali Patakha Box (₹625), for instance, comprises a box of lemongrass-scented incense cones, a box of plantable firecrackers made from waste newspaper and embedded with seeds such as green amaranthus, basil, sponge gourd, etc. Details on phool.co

In 2014, from their workshops in Jaipur and Mumbai, 21Fools introduced ‘Beej Kapas’ — a plantable paper. Ever since, the eco-brand has handcrafted over two million Beej-Kapas, says founder Divyanshu Asopa. When corporate orders for their stationery and blue pottery dried up, he collaborated with farmers, artisans and craftspersons from Kot Jewar, Sanganer, Jodhpur, and Chhindwara to create new products. This year, their Beej Patakha Box comprises lookalike anars, chaklis, rockets and ladis that are made using waste cotton paper, live seeds and seed balls (cucumber, mustard, onion, spinach, etc), and hand-painted diyas made by women from Jaipur’s Prajapati community. ₹799 on 21fools.com

Rocket pendants @ Augrav, Coimbatore

Try on a rocket and bullet bomb! The 2021 Diwali collection at Augrav, known for their personalised and 3-D printed jewellery, has quirky gold pendants featuring a whistling rocket (₹15,435 onwards), an atom bomb (₹17,729) a smiling bullet bomb (₹16,626 onwards), and a sparkling flower pot (₹16,891), among others. augrav.com