Toast station: whisky and wines to gift this Diwali

From a Glenmorangie limited edition to Amrut’s Neidhal, a choice of spirits to gift this festive season

Glenmorangie’s limited edition, A Tale of Cake

The famed single malt Scotch whisky that celebrates ‘all things good about cake’ now features in French-American pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s cake and cocktail pairing, CakeTail. The smooth and fruity whisky is priced at ₹12,500 in Mumbai.

Jacob’s Creek for ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2021

The limited-edition cricket-themed bottles come in two varietals: Chardonnay Pinot Noir and Classic Cabernet Sauvignon. While the former is a popular sparkling wine, the latter is medium-bodied and a new introduction. ₹1,500 in Mumbai.

The Balvenie DoubleWood 17-year-old

We hear that this Speyside single malt will be discontinued…if you need an excuse to stock up. Matured first in American oak barrels, and therefore releasing soft sweet vanilla notes, this whisky can also thank European oak sherry casks for its depth and flavour. ₹26,250 in Mumbai for 700 ml.

Neidhal from Amrut’s Single Malts of India

Launched as part of their new umbrella brand, the limited release of 12,000 bottles across the world included 1,200 bottles allocated for India. If you can still get your hands on this tribute to our coastal plains, do so. While it is not distilled at Amrut, it is ‘‘partly matured by them’’ according to head distiller Ashok Chokalingam. ₹5,900.