For out-of-the-box dining

Over the last month-and-a-half, five brightly-painted shipping containers along Woods Road have caused many a passing vehicle to slow down out of curiosity. The Box Project, that launches today, picks up on the latest fad in the culinary world — container restaurants.

Started by Mohamed Majid and Mohamed Yusufally, The Box Project is almost like a food court spread across two levels. “We saw a similar concept in London at The Box Park, that’s a food street lined with containers and also at the Downtown Container Park in Vegas, and were intrigued by it. We wanted to bring this into the heart of the city,” says Majid.

After a few visits to a container yard in Manali, Majid and Yusufally found just what they wanted. “These containers measure 160 square feet and we coloured them in vibrant shades of orange, yellow and black,” says Yusufally, adding, “It’s eco-conscious, convenient and we were able to put the place together in about two months.”

The Box Project is spread over 2,800 square feet and houses five kitchens, each taking up one container, with an airy rooftop dining space that can seat 70 people. There is Chinese food by Tago, Hyderabad-based Little Idli (with its selection of dosas, vadas and idlis), Hatimy’s (Bohri food), That Waffle Place and Brunch (juices, chaats and sandwiches). The menus include comfort food like fried chicken with wasabi mayo, favourites like murukku sandwich and pani puri.

Of course it also features the eternally popular mutton biryani and mutton chops, besides bite-sized pancakes, waffles and creamy guava-flavoured kulfis. There are also unusual dishes like the dum idli served in a clay pot, featuring idli and vada cooked together with fiery spices, chutneys, a generous portion of ghee and cashew nuts.

Majid and Yusufally now plan to extend the project and introduce a convenience store, a dry-cleaning laundry and a gaming zone in the next three months, along with five new kitchens.

The Box Project is located at Old No 20 and 21, New No 12, Woods Road. It’s open from 11 am to 11 pm. For details, call 48505840.