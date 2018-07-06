Dig in for a cause

Food lovers in an around Puducherry are in for quite the treat this weekend, as Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 returns with the second edition of its food festival, stretched over four days. With over 50 stalls lined up, the festival will be held on a much bigger scale than it was in its maiden year, says Venkatramani, area chairman, Area 2 of the Round Table.

“Around 90% of the food stalls will be from Puducherry, while the rest will be from Chennai and nearby areas,” informs Venkatramani over the phone. Expect a range of tandoori, Chinese, and a good mix of North Indian and South Indian fare, along with a slew of desserts. Chains like Dindigul Thalappakatti, Fruit Shop on Greams Road and Indisca will have their stalls in the fray, as will plenty of Puducherry favourites like Hotel Adithi, Kathi Roll, the Ocean Spray resort and Manana ice creams.

“Last year, the Dindigul Thalappakatti and Fruit Shop on Greams Road stalls saw a very positive response. They were so encouraged by it that they both have their branches in Puducherry now,” says Venkatramani. He adds that the festival organisers make it a point to encourage local food entrepreneurs as well.

“For instance, there is an organic farmer in Puducherry, whose fruits will be on sale at the food festival,” he says.

There’s more to the festival than just food. A number of celebrities from Vijay TV will be making an appearance to entertain the foodies, just like they had last year.

The event is essentially a fundraiser for Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 67. The organisation has plenty of plans for the money that will be raised: proceeds are to go towards the building of classrooms for schools, de-silting of lakes and purchase of RO water purification systems. And most of these plans should be quite achievable, judging by how much the fundraiser achieved last year.

“We set up a RO purification system at the Grand Bazaar Market last year,” informs Venkatramani, “We also set up a number of classrooms, and each of the five fire stations in Puducherry received a water purifier.”

Bon Appetit Food Festival will be held at Old Port on July 6, 7, 8 and 9, from 5 pm to 10 pm. The entry fee is ₹50 per day per person, and the event is open to all. For details, call 9894141658.