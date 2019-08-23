Designed to be: vata, pitta, kapha friendly

There’s fragrance of mogra and champa in the air, and Hindustani music plays in the background, as plates of kulith (horse gram) hummus, jackfruit tacos, tadgola (ice apple) carpaccio, and kamalgatta (lotus fruit) ceviche go out for waiting diners. This is the general mood at food stylist and blogger Amrita Rana’s Versova home, where she hosts pop-ups based on Ayurvedic principles. Rana, who began her journey as a food entrepreneur with making and retailing bacon jam, decided to turn vegetarian for health. After a month-long course in traditional therapies in Kerala, she now shares Ayurvedic recipes and wisdom on her Instagram account and conducts cooking workshops. ‘Two Rainbows by Amrita’, the banner under which Rana hosts her food pop-ups is the culmination of all the principles she practices.

Food philosophy

Seasonal and local eating lies at the core of Rana’s food philosophy, hence her pop-ups follow the ritu theme where the entire menu is focused on seasonal produce. Typically, lunch begins with a welcome drink, cooling or warming depending on the season. For her Vasant (spring pop-up), Rana served kali gajar ki kanji — a fermented drink from North India, while aam panna was served in Grishm (summer). This is followed by dessert because Ayurveda recommends that we eat our dessert first, “sugar helps in the flow of the digestive juices and also neutralises acid. Having dessert after a meal will slow down digestion,” explains Rana. For this course, Rana marries an Indian recipe with modern techniques. Case in point, her Jamun and Salt, which was jamun rawa ghee cake served with kala khatta jamun leather, stewed jamun, and jamun brittle.

One of the focus points of the meal, are the small plates designed to suit one’s constitution — vata, pitta, kapha. A questionnaire goes out to all the guests once they register. The answers help deduce the body type, and she then creates a dish to suit that particular dosha. For her first pop-up, she made paneer ala minute with saunf tadka for vata, sprouted nachni ravioli with buttermilk dressing for pitta, and kothimbir vadi with pineapple rasam for kapha; all three of which were served on a bed of stir-fried spring greens.

Farm to table

Taking the philosophy of local and seasonal a step further, Rana gets fresh produce from farms located in and around Mumbai. Pune’s Offerings Farm has been a constant since the first lunch, and you can taste the freshest sweet potatoes, arugula, and other greens from the farm. Jamuns for the Grishm menu came from a farm in Sawantwadi, and fresh Alphonso mangoes from the Konkan region were used to make the mango curry for the main course. For the upcoming Varsha pop-up, Rana is sourcing wild greens from Pune based OOO Farms.

Our immunity is at its lowest and digestive system functions slower than usual in the monsoon. But, it’s also when one craves fried food. Rana’s Varsha menu is a fine balance between the two. So you can expect sabudana wadas, but the potatoes are replaced with shakarkand and instead of deep-frying, the wadas will be baked. Dessert, which is a take on panchamrit has warm toasted spice cake served with home-made kalakand, thandai milk crumbs, Kashmiri raw honey, ghee solids, and hung yogurt. Corn, which is typically eaten during monsoons is a part of the menu too – bhutte ka kees, an Indori speciality, is served in the style of tamales.

The main course will include slow cooked maah di daal with home-style tandoori missi roti; all to be washed down with barley sattu drink and aloo bukhara (dried plums) rasam.

The pop-up is scheduled for August 25; for details and future pop-ups, follow @amritaoflife on Instagram.