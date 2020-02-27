Desi delicacies at your doorstep

27 February 2020 20:13 IST

The folks behind The Table and Magazine Street Kitchen will launch a new Indian delivery service

Food Matters, the company that has launched The Table, Magazine Street Kitchen and the soon-to-launch Mei 13 is spreading its wing further, by bringing chef Amninder Sandhu onboard as its first chef partner. Sandhu is perhaps best known as the chef of Arth, the Bandra restaurant that expanded to Pune as well. She was also the only Indian participant for the Netflix show, The Final Table.

Widening the base

Says Gauri Devidayal, one half of the husband and wife duo behind Food Matters, “We’re very comfortable and very established in South Bombay and I think there’s potential to do more there.” Speaking about the decision to welcome Sandhu as the ten-year-old company’s first chef partner, Devidayal says, “We’re at a point where we’re not just starting out as a company, we’re established. Sandhu is a known talent, she’s an established chef and being rewarded for her talent. It’s not like we’re working with a new chef, and that’s why we’ve been brought her on as a partner.”

To start with, the team will be launching Iktara, a delivery service from Magazine Street Kitchen in Byculla, but there are plans to expand further, with a second kitchen opening in Colaba next month. On the menu for the Indian offerings are dishes like kebabs, chaats rolls, biryani and Indian food from a cross section of Indian regions. So, you’ll find signature dishes like the Sandhu Saab’s Chicken, Iktara Raan (flambéed with Old Monk rum), baingan bharta and biryani by the kilo for when you’re entertaining. Going forward, When asked about future plans, Devidayal laughs and says, “Its not like we brought on chef just to delivery for us.” She’s tight-lipped about future restaurant plans but seems to acknowledge the eventuality.

Bonding over food

As for Sandhu, she clearly feels a kinship for Devidayal and husband Jay Yousuf. Describing her interactions, she says, Yousuf especially, “is obsessed with chefs,” and works very closely with them, and, she, “totally gets along,” with him. The dishes at Iktara, stick with Sandhu’s food philosophy of slow cooking, the use of good ingredients. She sums up, “The attempt is to elevate the standard of food that is delivered to your home and not just compete in terms of pricing, but to up to the standard of the food.”

In the past, Sandhu has worked with people who, “Just have the money to start a restaurant,” but in this case, she says, “I have immense respect for both Jay and Gauri because of the way they’ve handled their businesses.” Devidayal and Sandhu say they’re both on the same page and it has made working together a lot easier. Devidayal ultimately sums it up as the trio having bonded over a love of food, irrespective of cuisine.

Order on Scootsy or email on iktara@foodmatter.in for catering