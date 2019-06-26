This Spanish tapas restaurant in Delhi gets it right

As soon as you walk up the white-washed staircase of La Latina, you are transported to one of Barcelona’s many chic cafes.

The vibe: Cool throughout, be it the central community table with a DJ station, or the tapas bar seating in a corner . There is also balcony seating for those who cannot do without nicotine. Most importantly, chefs Rishi Bhardwaj and Stephane back up their surroundings with the best tapas in Delhi, with options for both vegetarians and non.

Do try: You see it in the movies — a table full of small plates, different colours, different flavours. This was my table at La Latina. It was a remarkable feat given the length of their menu, for the flavours not to overlap.

The mushroom croquettes, which were crisp and crumbly on the outside, and packed with umami goodness on the inside. The charcuterie platter was abundant — I loved the smoked duck breast in particular, which is unusual on such a platter. The citrus, raw and cooked salad was carefully put together and had everything your taste buds would want — fresh, crunchy, flavourful. The marinated anchovies are a must. The gazpacho, something I wouldn’t ordinarily order, was excellent — came as a sorbet, great seasoning.

The octopus, difficult to pull off, with aioli and smoked paprika. It was spectacular . The pork on the menu, both in belly and rib form, was finger-lickin’ good. The king prawns in olive oil, and with a black-garlic miso could by eaten by the truck loads. The asparagus served Spanish style with ajo blanco (cold garlic, almond and grape sauce) came with a surprising mango yolk. When you are served the lamb chops with a creamy potato mash, you dispense with cutlery, use your fingers, and dig in. That good.

The sweet miso tart, which was divine — a delicate melange of flavours and textures. The churros, the most recognized Spanish dessert, were a little chunkier than I like, but still very good. The chocolate soufflé with olive oil ice cream is set to be a Delhi crowd-pleaser.

Skip: There were only two disappointments, and given I ate here before they officially opened, I’m confident they will fix it. But, the patatas bravas, a staple at any tapas restaurant, was all wrong on flavour, though right on crunch. The Serrano ham croquettes had very little ham.

Go with: As with all great Spanish tapas bars, go alone, go with family, go with friends! Kids allowed till 7 p.m.

Space bar: 50 covers , across 900 sq feet.

How much: ₹2,500 for two (excluding drinks).

Getting there: N11 GK-1 market. Best to use a ride sharing app as their sangrias and wines are hard to put down.

Opening this Friday, June 28th