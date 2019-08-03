Delhi reminiscences: Chole-bhature from the bazaar

Row after row of shops selling everything from garish toys, curtains and cushions to those that mixed and matched fabric in a jiffy or sold carpets and dhurries by the kilo. Veer Bazaar (Thursday market) at New Rajendra Nagar in Delhi offered, and possibly continues to offer, a smörgåsbord of goodies for every possible buyer.

The real stars of the bazaar, vegetable vendors from the hinterland, sat deep inside the heart of this shanty that would crop up once a week. And this is where we headed every week for the freshest of produce — bright green palak and methi, pearly-white mooli and cauliflower, red carrots for halwa, water chestnuts during the season, pods bursting with green peas, plump parwal and purple eggplant...the list was endless.

But we had a stop before that. Cutting through all the noise and clutter and people’s voices was the aroma of just-cooked food. Is there a word for the mehak (fragrance) of freshly-fried ‘salty with a hint of sweet’ bhatura? Or for the puff of steam that rises when the finger makes a dent in the oblong bhatura? I’ll get to the chole, a dark-brownish black thanks to the sachets of tea powder dropped into the bubbling cauldron, in a bit.

Market antics

It’s been 17 years since I left Delhi, but fond memories drop by to say hello every now and then. In the five-odd years I lived there, some routines never changed — Thursday’s dinner for my husband and me, and Sunday brunch for the former. Thursday was my weekly off at the news agency where I worked, and it coincided with Veer Bazaar.

Sheela Aunty, who is possibly smiling now from heaven reading this, and I would wash our casseroles and dabbas, and carry these along with the bags for vegetables.

The dabbas would be dropped off at cholewale bhaiyya. It was a rite, almost to convince ourselves that some good would emerge out of this Thursday evening expedition. Our dabbas would join the long line of containers already sitting patiently on a counter while a ‘chhotu’ would bag the onions and pickled mango and carrot that accompanied every parcel. Half an hour of shopping later, we would have just enough money left to pick up the chole-bhature and hire a ride back home.

The cholewale corner was a beehive of activity. Some men would be patiently pulling out small bits of dough and rolling them into small roundels before semi-stretching them. As soon as we identified our dabbas, the bhaiyya would stretch the bhatura further and slip the hand-shaped dough into the dark hot oil.

He’d fish them out as soon as they resembled puffy off-white rugby balls and pack them in the casseroles. The chole would be put into another dabba, ready to be heated before being served at home. Even after all these years, though people tell me I make good chole, it’s nowhere near my gold standard — that dark flavourful concoction spiced just right and flavoured by the swirling dust of New Rajendra Nagar. Its texture was neither thick nor runny, but just perfect to scoop out with a piece of bhatura. No spice overpowered the masala; it was like they’d become best friends during the hours of simmering, helping each infuse the other’s special secret, but also remove any sharp edges from the flavour profile.

Bhatura drama

Some days, overwhelmed by the aroma, I’d order a single bhatura to eat right there at the shop, and convince the utterly dignified Sheela Aunty to take a bite too. All charged up, we would head home to our banker-husbands. They would have missed all the drama associated with the chole-bhature, but the sheer taste made up for it, I guess.

Sundays usually meant the early morning shift at United News of India, and I would head out by 7.45 a.m. And my husband would wait patiently for the street vendor who brought chole-kulche just in time for Sunday brunch. This bhaiyya, always in a spotless white kurta-pyjama, rode royally into Old Rajendra Nagar on his bicycle. He had a peculiar sing-song voice. His call was usually ‘OoooooOoooooOOOOooooo,’ and as if he were the Pied Piper, children and adults would make a beeline for his cycle, plates in tow. He sold pre-made kulcha, which he would quickly heat on a kerosene-fuelled stove attached to his cycle carrier. The chole would emerge from a huge dabba hanging from one handle. This was quite the poor cousin of the Veer Bazaar version, but had its dedicated army of followers. Was it the way he called out his wares, or was it the joy of seeing him create culinary magic from a bicycle?

In those narrow bylanes of both the Rajendra Nagars, I discovered and embraced a food routine that also served as a socialising tool. Now I live thousands of kilometres away in a coastal city, and that particular chole-bhature thrives only in my memory.

SUNDAY RECIPE

Roadside chole

Dear friend and chef and restaurateur Rangeeta Murada, a fellow Rajendra Nagar resident, says the secret of perfect roadside chole is generous quantities of dalda and baking soda, something no one will admit to adding.

Photo: Getty Images/ iStock

INGREDIENTS

Kabuli chana — 1 cup

Chana dal — 1/4 cup

Ghee

Ginger

Salt

METHOD

1. Soak overnight and pressure cook till soft, adding some tea leaves in a potli for colour.

2. Heat some ghee in a pan, add chopped ginger to taste, tip in the chole masala (Rangeeta's recommendation is Morning Glory store's special chana masala or Roopak's Pindi chole masala), add salt to taste and the boiled chole.

3. Mash some for a gravy-like consistency. Simmer and serve with a drizzle of fresh julienned ginger.

4. Serve with store bought kulcha, home-made bhaturas and a side of carrot pickle or onion steeped in vinegar.

The Mangaluru-based independent journalist loves her city’s greenery.