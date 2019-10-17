Something new, something bold

Don’t spill this tea

Mumbai-based Teabox introduced a collection of gifts, spelling style and finesse, which is a thoughtfully-crafted collection of fine teas and exclusive teaware.

Indian heritage is the core of these gifts, ideal for true tea connoisseurs. The tea boxes Maya, Rasa, Raga and Kaja are designed to symbolise purity, divinity, beauty, power and emotions. Each of these Teabox gifts has distinctive artwork, and a varying assortment of special teas in every gift renders them incredibly appealing.

The Tea Epicure Collection comprising Dolce, Vernal, Arome, Perle, Arcadia, Fleur are curations for tea enthusiasts who love to delve into the nuances of their special brew. These packages are themed around the surreal wonders of nature drawing an association between the soft, gentle, vibrant and youthful qualities of Mother Nature and the drink that soothes the soul.

The teas can be ordered nationwide at in.teabox.com

Tea for thought

Ahmedabad-based Wagh Bakri Tea has introduced its new 1.5 kilograms festive pack in a reusable air-tight jar. Launched annually, the festive pack comes in three individual packs of 500 grams of premium leaf tea in an attractive reusable air-tight jar which is made up of 100% virgin material, recyclable with a shape that’ll fit into any space in a kitchen shelf.

The new range of Wagh Bakri 1.5 kilograms festive pack is available at all leading stores near you in reusable sturdy air-tight Jar. Let this gift pack show you care for the environment.

Choice of goodies

Deepavali goodies are best when they are made of premium ingredients. Like clockwork, Conçu has announced their much-coveted Deepavali gift hampers. These hampers come in three varieties beurre (butter), chocolat (chocolate) and fruit et noix (fruits and nuts).

Take your pick from chocolate-coated nuts, Madagascar truffle chocolate, chocolate bonbon, chocolate spread, date and walnut cake loaf, lemon drizzle loaf cake, vanilla choco chips loaf cake, salted caramel spread, peri peri cashew, cajun spiced almonds biscotti thins, dry fruit honey jar and a lot more. Conçu also has eggless and gluten free products.

Call 99858 00031 for more details

As good as it gets

Feranoz Patisserie and Café is doing a special brownies and macarons for Deepavali gifting. A box of classic chocolate brownies contain 12 pieces and they are probably the best you could gift any serious choco-phile. On special order, these melt-in-your-mouth brownies can be custom-made with a choice of nuts as well.

The patisserie is also introducing am exclusive rose flavoured macaroon box for Deepavali, otherwise a box of assorted macaroons contain five flavours.

Call 89783 87668 to place orders

With a touch of Japanese

This festive season, Spirit of the Earth has furoshiki-inspired heritage rice gift packs. Furoshiki is a traditional Japanese cloth-folding technique; with the ban on plastic, this is a great way to turn gifting into a sustainable method. The heritage rice gift hampers are a great way to encourage people to reduce, reuse and recycle; perfect this Deepavali. Prices for these handcrafted organic heritage gifts begin at ₹230.

24987955 or visit the Spirit of the Earth store on Desika Road, Mylapore or log on tospiritoftheearth.in

Break away from tradition

Looking to move away from traditional gifts this Deepavali? Try the Diwali Box offered by Style Salad. With gifts such as premium pitted dates, copper candles or warm scented ones, sun-dried tomato and olive tapenade paste and sour cream and onion-flavoured cashews thrown in, it is a great way to elevate your gifting game this year. The idea is to include some indulgence along with something one can keep forever. Boxes are priced at ₹1,890 onwards. Visit www.thestylesalad.in

Just like mom’s

Step back in time this festive season, with traditional sweets. MotherWay is offering special Diwali combo packs of traditional handmade sweets, such as black sesame sweet ball, palm jaggery flax seed and groundnut mixed ball, white sesame sweet ball, palm jaggery groundnut bar and mixed nuts soft ball.

You can opt for the All in one combo pack, Classroom snack box, Childhood memory assorted pack or the Celebration sweet pack. Place your orders on 9994846491 or visit www.motherway.in

For festive breakfasts

Give your breakfast a healthy twist with hampers from Monsoon Harvest. They offer three kinds, which include a range of products. For ₹700, the box contains a ceramic cereal bowl, a bag of oats clusters and millet flakes cereal. A box containing a bowl, a bag of toasted millet muesli, a bag of oats clusters and millet flakes cereal and a box of six granola bars costs ₹1,300. The ₹2,250 hamper includes a ceramic milk jug, an apron, a bag of toasted millet muesli, a bag of oats clusters and millet flakes cereal, a box of six granola bars, one tin of buttermilk and millet crackers and a box of nut and seeds bars. Customisation is available for large orders. Available across the country. Contact 9004030498 or visit www.monsoonharvest.in

Cruelty-free tradition

Vijay Sweets has attractive festive combos for vegans who like traditional sweets. Apart from vegan Mysorepak made with coconut milk, they have launched the iron man laddoo made of dates, figs, cashew nuts, peanuts, pumpkin and cucumber seeds and coconut sugar. They have three packs, each costing ₹400.

One contains half a kilo of the Mysorepak along with quarter kilo of cashew mixture, the second has quarter kilo each of laddoo and ragi sev, and the third quarter kilo each of Mysorepak and laddoo. Available across the country. Contact 9865534555 or visit www.vijaysweets.com

Spicy chocolate

Cafe Infusions offers six flavours of Chitra’m Bean to Bar chocolates, of which three are award-winners. Create a hamper by adding hot chocolate cubes, dark palm sugar chocolate muesli, chocolate spread, cacao molagapodi, cacao nib chikki and handrolled chocolate truffle. Spice it with chatpata mango chilli dip made using Indian pickles. Old favourites like bonbons and choco chilli cookies are also available. Customers can customise their hamper according to their budget. Corporate orders require three days notice. Call 9994126708 or email chitramchocolates@gmail.com to place orders. Orders are accepted from Bengaluru and Chennai and can be placed on social media as well.

Sustainable gifting

Create a custom-made package of products grown, produced and processed in organic farms, homesteads, forests and small ventures with Bio Basics. Choose from indigenous red, white and black rice varieties, rice flakes and millet flakes. There are nuts and dry fruits, spices, as well as hair care products. The produce will have narration stickers with details, and are packed in sustainably produced cloth bags. One set is made from using tailoring discards and embroidered by Medha of First Forest. Another is made from fabric naturally dyed by differently-abled young women. The price ranges from ₹300 to ₹700. Available across India. Call or WhatsApp 9790516500.

Keto, mushrooms or asparagus

This Deepavali, choose from these healthy hampers from Foodhall. Perfect for housewarming parties, the Mushroom Posy includes enoki, shimeji, eryngii, and portobello mushrooms and is priced at ₹1,150 and the Bouquet of Asparagus hamper, priced at ₹1,100, includes purple, white, and green asparagus. The Ultimate Keto Hamper, priced at ₹5,700, includes Foodhall onion and rosemary crackers, herbed Keto bread, Keto cake, Foodhall kitchen almond butter, Pee Wee avocado, raspberries, Colombian coffee, and Pure Nutrition Organic Raw Virgin Coconut Oil. The hampers can be customised. It is available at Foodhall at 1MG mall and Foodhall at VR Bengaluru. Visit foodhallonline.com.