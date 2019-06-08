When murder and food come together in a book...

“Gimme two scoops, three waddles, and a shake!”

The opening line was encouraging. I was reading a new book by James Patterson, the American crime thriller writer. There was a time when I used to pick up his books from a lending library in my neighbourhood, and wait eagerly for every new novel. But over the years I got tired of the author’s violent serial killers, and Patterson and I parted ways.

Order up

Then, some weeks ago, a friend sent me a copy of a new Patterson book (written with Max DiLallo) called The Chef. The novel is about Caleb Rooney, who runs a food truck with his ex-wife and is being investigated for murder. And he is such a mean cook that his clients call him the Killer Chef. In an earlier volume called The Killer Chef, Rooney had cracked the mystery of why people were dying of food-borne illnesses.

I liked The Chef for its description of food being cooked. Take the scoops, waddles and shake. He pops an organic, green jalapeno chili pepper into this mouth for a spicy pick-me-up before he starts assembling the dish. “It’s an unusual habit, I know, but better than a lot of other chefs’ vices — trust me.”

For the scoops, he takes two paper boats with mounds of fresh, piping hot cheese grits. “I top each with a healthy — well, unhealthy — dollop of softened butter, followed by a huge scoop of grillades. That is a thick, fragrant Cajun stew made with seared veal medallions, onions, garlic, beef broth and red wine.”

He then moves on to the waddles, which are portions of rice, cooked with spiced chicken giblets. “Then from the sizzling griddle in front of me, I add to each a gator boudin, a succulent smoked sausage made with the meat of that legendary bio predator.”

Order up, he says, and glides the food up to the counter.

It’s difficult to imagine that someone who wields such a mean spatula may also use a murder weapon. Of course, the cover shows a man with what looks a razor-sharp kitchen knife. But we know that chefs who appear in murder mysteries are seldom the killers.

As in many an Agatha Christie book, look out instead for the one plucking the foxglove leaves from the kitchen garden. Food is often the medium, but the one wielding the poison — say in fish paste or a mug of cocoa or a jar of marmalade — is seldom the cook.

Mouth-watering mysteries

I suppose that’s because food is nurturing, and it hurts us to look at someone who is feeding us as a killer (though there have been some instances, of course, including a few on Netflix shows). And I, for one, firmly believe that the catfish fillet sandwich that is described in the Patterson book can only be prepared by someone who likes little kids and old ladies.

I think the time has come for me to bury the hatchet (or the butcher’s knife) with Mr Patterson. I am also going to now read a series of books that promises to merge murder with food. Joanne Fluke’s Christmas Cake Murder has some mouth-watering recipes along with a mystery.

And then there is a Karen Rose Smith book about a death that revolves around cucumber sandwiches prepared with a pimento spread, and served with cauliflower soup and a strawberry walnut salad.

Just how can I resist a book called Murder with Cucumber Sandwiches?

The writer likes reading and writing about food as much as he does cooking and eating it. Well, almost.