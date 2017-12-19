Dakshin Vilas: Meal on the metro run

To say that Hyderabad’s Metro Rail Project has laid a path for futuristic dreams of many an entrepreneur wouldn’t be an exaggeration. Passing by the Ameerpet - Punjagutta Road, one cannot miss Dakshin Vilas, the swanky eatery that sits right at the foot of the under-construction staircase of the Punjagutta Metro Station.

Opened in February this year, Dakshin Vilas has become a pit stop for many passers-by for its all day south Indian breakfast items.

Boxing day The box consisting of dal, a veg curry, dry vegetable, 1 chapati, rice, sambar, rasam, papad, curd pickle and a sweet, costs ₹140 including taxes.



Dakshin Vilas Meal Box’, is delivered to offices and individuals, from Punjagutta to Paradise, Moosapet, Banjara Hills and Lakdikapul. Free delivery on minimum order of 5 meal boxes.

₹40 will be charged for orders below that.

While Dakshin Vilas is on the first floor, its bakery division on the ground floor with a catchy board ‘Chai. Coffee. Company’ welcomes you with short eats. Run by founders and partners, both Hotel Management students, Ramakrishna Achanta and Manoj Chandrasekhar, C3 — as it is called, is a charming destination for freshly brewed tea and coffee and a host of cakes, cookies, pastries — all baked in-house.

As much as one likes to eat a takeaway thali meal, the curries that come in tiny polythene bags tied with thread are a pain. “Not with our box,” assures Ramakrishna showing off the recently-introduced Dakshin Vilas Meal Box. With a compact carton that accommodates small plastic containers of curries with transparent lids, disposable cutlery, a serviette and a sachet of mouth freshener, the meal box is a delightful spill-proof package.

Even as the meal box is fast becoming popular, Ramakrishna reveals an ambitious plan for future – an app for the metro rail passenger who can pre-book Dakshin Vilas Meal Box while still on train. On reaching Punjagutta, one can walk into the restaurant, pick up their pre-paid order without having to wait and walk away.

“Punjagutta is centrally located, surrounded by many offices. Once Metro Rail starts on this sector, we expect a lot of people to get down at this station to reach their offices in Somajiguda, Greenlands etc. For them picking up a meal box from Dakshin Vilas would be a convenient, hygienic, non-messy and affordable option,” says Ramakrishna.

Dakshin Vilas Meal Box

If C3 is worth checking out for the mouth-watering goodies, the tea and coffee options are pleasantly non-machine brews. “There are no coffee and tea machines in our outlet. We brew our coffee and tea just like we do at homes, follow only the south Indian filter coffee process. The life of our brew is 45-minutes, after that we throw it away,” says Ramakrishna, who keeps business of food as his focal point amid varied business interests and passions.