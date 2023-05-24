Daily Quiz | On mangoes

1 / 5 | Which country is the world’s largest producer of mangoes? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : India SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | What is the scientific name of the mango tree? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mangifera indica SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | By what popular name is this mango variety, first grown in the 19th century in the town of Thathachariar Thottam in Tamil Nadu, known as? Its noted for its sweet flavour, juicy flesh, and thin skin DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Imam Pasand SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | According to the Thiruvilayadal Puranam popular in South India, which deity had a tiff with his parents because they decided to award a Golden Mango ‘unfairly’ to his brother? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Muruga/Saravana SHOW ANSWER