Food

Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day

Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day is observed every year on June 7 to draw attention and mobilise action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health. Here is a quiz on food safety schemes and initiatives launched by the Indian government to encourage food safety and healthy eating.  

Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day

1/6

1. This scheme was launched by the Government of India in 2000 to provide highly subsidised food to the poorest of the poor families in the country. Name the scheme.  

Answer :

Antyodaya Anna Yojana  

Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2022 11:43:21 am | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/food/daily-quiz-june-7-2022-on-world-food-safety-day/article65500205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY