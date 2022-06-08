World Food Safety Day is observed every year on June 7 to draw attention and mobilise action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health. Here is a quiz on food safety schemes and initiatives launched by the Indian government to encourage food safety and healthy eating.
Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day
1.
This scheme was launched by the Government of India in 2000 to provide highly subsidised food to the poorest of the poor families in the country. Name the scheme.
Answer :
Antyodaya Anna Yojana
2.
This is an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, to regulate and monitor oil usage in cooking. Name the initiative, and expand it.
Answer :
RUCO (Repurpose Used Cooking Oil)
3.
The Indian Food Sharing Alliance (IFSA) was formed by the FSSAI to help solve India’s food waste and hunger crisis by working with various partner organisations, food recovery agencies and NGOs. What is the motto of IFSA?
Answer :
Save Food, Share Food, Share Joy
4.
The Midday Meal Scheme, designed to better the nutritional standing of school-age children in India was first launched in Tamil Nadu. Which school in the State was the first to introduce the scheme as early as 1925?
Answer :
Sourashtra Boys Higher Secondary School, Madurai
5.
Village-level female health workers in India who are known as the first contact persons between the community and the health services were initially trained in midwifery and mother and child health. In 1975, the Srivastava Committee recommended expansion of the workers’ roles to include child health (immunisation). Now, they also provide education, food and nutrition. What are they called?
Answer :
Auxiliary nurse midwife
6.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is an autonomous body that has emerged as the largest research and development organisation in India. Which is the food-related body under CSIR, that is engaged in research in the production and handling of food?
Answer :
Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI)