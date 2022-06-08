Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day

Sindhu Nagaraj June 08, 2022 11:41 IST

Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day World Food Safety Day is observed every year on June 7 to draw attention and mobilise action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health. Here is a quiz on food safety schemes and initiatives launched by the Indian government to encourage food safety and healthy eating. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day 1/6 1. This scheme was launched by the Government of India in 2000 to provide highly subsidised food to the poorest of the poor families in the country. Name the scheme. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Antyodaya Anna Yojana I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This is an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, to regulate and monitor oil usage in cooking. Name the initiative, and expand it. SHOW ANSWER Answer : RUCO (Repurpose Used Cooking Oil) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The Indian Food Sharing Alliance (IFSA) was formed by the FSSAI to help solve India’s food waste and hunger crisis by working with various partner organisations, food recovery agencies and NGOs. What is the motto of IFSA? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Save Food, Share Food, Share Joy I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Midday Meal Scheme, designed to better the nutritional standing of school-age children in India was first launched in Tamil Nadu. Which school in the State was the first to introduce the scheme as early as 1925? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sourashtra Boys Higher Secondary School, Madurai I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Village-level female health workers in India who are known as the first contact persons between the community and the health services were initially trained in midwifery and mother and child health. In 1975, the Srivastava Committee recommended expansion of the workers’ roles to include child health (immunisation). Now, they also provide education, food and nutrition. What are they called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Auxiliary nurse midwife I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is an autonomous body that has emerged as the largest research and development organisation in India. Which is the food-related body under CSIR, that is engaged in research in the production and handling of food? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | World Food Safety Day YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



