The new grain on the block

The creamy and golden brown payasam, served in a small paper cup, tasted like traditional wheat payasam, sticky and moderately sweet. But turns out, it is mulayari (bamboo rice) and not wheat. A crowd had formed around the stall serving mulayari payasam and people were relishing it. Food products made of mulayari were a huge draw at the Kerala Bamboo Fest 2019 that concluded in the city recently.

Promoting bamboo rice

From halwa to neyyappam, cookies, biscuits and even plum cakes, bamboo rice was the flavour of the fair. The protein-rich rice with a low-glycemic index is popular among healthy eaters, says P P Daniel, managing partner of Baza Agro Food Products, based in Wayanad, which aims at promoting the rice in the State. The company had its formal launch at the fest, showcasing a range of goodies made of bamboo rice. “People are showing interest in bamboo rice mainly because they are aware of its health benefits. We are trying to diversify into more products that can make it more appealing. Christmas cake, for instance. Instead of maida, we have used bamboo rice and dried jackfruit powder for the flour,” he says.

Anything that is made using rice and wheat can be made using bamboo rice, says Baburaj M, trustee of Uravu, a non-profit organisation based in Wayanad that deals with bamboo processing, training and design. “The fact that it is completely organic makes it popular. When looking at alternative food choices, bamboo rice would be an ideal replacement for rice as it is safe for diabetics and is a store house of vitamins and is low on starch.”

Bamboo rice in Kerala is usually obtained from the bambusa bambos, the Indian spiny bamboo (mullu mula), which is the most commonly found variety in the forests of Kerala. The rice is produced when a bamboo plant completes its lifecycle of 35 to 40 years. At the end of its life span, it flowers into rice seeds. A single bamboo grove can yield up to 500 kgs of bamboo rice.

The potential of bamboo

Though in the North Eastern States of India and in China and Japan, bamboo rice and shoots are consumed in plenty, Kerala is only still waking up to the potential of bamboo as food, Baburaj says. In its lifetime, a bamboo stores starch and energy, which it transfers to the seeds at the end of its flowering. “It is said that a single grain of bamboo rice contains the strength of a whole bamboo. The Chinese call it the ultimate act of sacrifice by the bamboo tree, giving its life up for the next generation.”

Earlier, when the bamboo flowered in the forests of Wayanad, the tribes would collect the grain, store it and use it for consumption. Today, however it is an industry; along with the tribals, even those living on the fringes of the forest collect grain. Tarpaulin sheets are spread out at the base of the bamboo groves, so that the grain is easy to collect.

The rice that is available in the market today, including online stores, could be from other States as well, not just Kerala. It is also expensive—priced at around ₹500 a kilo.

Organisations such as Uravu are also looking at diversifying into cookies and biscuits made of bamboo shoots. “Even though bamboo shoots are easily available in Kerala, we have not yet understood its uses. It has an acidic flavour, which is perhaps why it was never used in traditional Kerala cuisine. We are working out ways in which the shoots can be used in food,” says Baburaj.