Collaborations in chocolate

Getting to know your neighbours, can lead to an occasional box of chocolates, or during mango season, a gift of some luscious fruit. In the case of Light House Café, though which sits next door to Zeba Kohli’s Fantasie Fine Chocolates, its led to two establishments collaborating on a special chocolate-themed menu that launched last month.

The menu features 20 new dishes that have been tasted extensively (both Kohli and Light House Café partner Karan Dharod attested to that), and showcases chocolate (as an ingredient in buns, shakes, frappes, and most intriguingly a three-course dessert meal). Kohli says that the planning and testing for the menu has been on going since February, and Dharod adds, “We wanted to bring in a blend of fresh fruits and freshness, chocolate and dessert.”

Chef Darshan Parmar chimes in, “We didn’t want to complicate it, we just wanted to keep it simple [and] fresh.” The all-day dining menu showcases variations on some popular summer coolers, like milkshakes and frappes, but also features pillow buns with chocolate ganache centres that are served hot. Heavily recommended by Kohli and Dharod, the buns definitely live up to the praise after a taste test.

Kohli, who’s collaborated with a range of different industries to showcase her chocolates, brings to the collaboration her unbridled enthusiasm, and chocolate know-how. “It’s about pairing uniquely and being something which is different,” she says. As a result, the menu is a collaborative effort, with Kohli’s Fantasie Fine Chocolates creating special ganaches and chocolate for Parmar to use in the kitchen. She lists some of the points that were mulled over when it came to conceptualising the menu, “it’s the weather, it’s the food, it’s the [patrons], there’s a lot to consider.”

Over the course of the conversation, what becomes obvious is that the trio wanted to be light and fresh for the hot months, but also give people what is familiar. Explains Dharod, “Presentation is important, because now food is an experience and more than just flavour,” and so the menu does play up social media’s love for chocolate in its presentation, but doesn’t skimp on the flavours either.

Ultimately, the special menu is a way for both neighbours to experiment, and come up with something new. As Kohli says, “When people walk into a chocolate store, they want what they want. I experiment for myself but I curate for the world.”

Lighthouse Café, Worli; 9004662295 and Fantasie Fine Chocolate, Worli; 24934637