Circars Bistro: A new hub for American and continental cuisine in Visakhapatnam

Stepping into Circars Bistro, you’re greeted by a blend of casual yet retro design with just enough cozy elements to make it feel inviting. Ajay Mallareddy, already a well-known name in Visakhapatnam’s food scene thanks to his popular Italian venture, Flying Spaghetti Monster (FSM), has now brought in Circars Bistro, a fresh offering specializing in American and continental cuisine.

Located a floor above FSM, a narrow staircase leads us to the city’s newest restaurant. The décor plays with soft lighting and wooden accents creating an aesthetic look that feels laid-back yet sophisticated, making it a great spot for both casual lunches and intimate dinners. The bright subway tiles add a fresh, modern touch, symbolizing a balance between the old and the new.

Circars Bistro operated as a cloud kitchen for over a year and half before opening the dine-in space. Ajay had been toying with the idea of opening a place focused on continental cuisine. It was finally during the Covid lockdown, he was able to bring the vision to life. “It took about six months of experimentation with chefs and daily food trials before I was truly satisfied with the menu. I have a deep love for American and European food, and with Circars Bistro, I was able to break free from the constraints of focusing solely on Italian or Mexican cuisine, as was the case with FSM,” he says.

Months of planning and extensive trials have gone behind each dish. “Sometimes we tried multiple brands of the same ingredient before settling on the right one. For example, with one dish, I tested more than 15 brands of a particular cheese before narrowing down the right vendor and product. A significant portion of our ingredients are imported,” says Ajay.

The menu at Circars Bistro is an eclectic mix of American and continental cuisine, with a few dishes from other parts of the world. It has a strong focus on American favourites like burgers and steaks, alongside continental staples. Ajay’s flair for authenticity shines through, as many of the dishes stay true to their roots while incorporating subtle local twists. Whether you’re craving a hearty American lunch or a light continental dinner, the menu offers something for every palate.

The highlights of the menu include gourmet burgers, especially the tenderloin burger with bacon. Other signature dishes include pork ribs, chicken piccata, tenderloin steak, lamb stew, butterfish and spinach, and of course, the apple pie. The classic chicken burger is a delightful take on a timeless favourite with the patty perfectly cooked and succulent and lightly seasoned with its signature chilli mayo, offering a juicy bite that’s flavourful but not overpowering.

Among the standouts is their pork ribs in BBQ sauce, which strike the perfect balance of smoky and sweet, with the meat tender enough to fall off the bone. Another must-try is the chicken piccata —a dish that’s deceptively simple but packed in a zesty lemon and caper sauce.

For vegetarians, the bistro also does an excellent Mexican bean burger, where the patty is cradled in a homemade toasted bun, layered with crunchy tortilla chips and finished with a generous spoonful of fresh, tangy tomato salsa.

No meal here would be complete without indulging in the heartwarming apple pie from their dessert menu. It’s not overly sweet, letting the natural tartness of the apples come through. Served warm, the pie offers a cozy contrast when paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

In the coming months, Ajay plans to host limited, curated dinners, introducing Visakhapatnam to gourmet dishes that are currently unavailable in the city. “These events will be mostly invite-only for our regular guests. I’m also working on a few exciting new dishes, but I don’t want to spoil the surprise by revealing too much just yet,” he adds.

Location: Circars Bistro, Waltair Main Road

Price of meal for one: Rs 350

Timings: 12noon to 10.30pm

