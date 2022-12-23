Home bakers and chefs in Thiruvananthapuram have spread out a delectable platter for Christmas

December 23, 2022 02:33 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Casa Bakes on MP Appan Road is enveloped by the aroma of cookies and cakes. Nitya Bergstrand is busy baking for Christmas. Casabianca, which was opened by her mother, Ingrid Bergstrand, had made a name for authentic pizzas, pasta, cakes and bakes. After a break, it has reopened by Nitya and her brother, Aaron Bergstrand, as an outlet for fresh artisanal buns, cookies and cakes.

This time around, Nitya has cinnamon apple cake, plum cake in four different variants — sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan in addition to the traditional rum-soaked plum cake. “I also have traditional Swedish butter cookies with almonds or raspberry jam. In addition, this year we have a box of homemade chocolates with assorted flavours. All these will be available till December 29,” says Nitya.

The chocolate treats include orange and almond chocolate truffle, a hazelnut chocolate covered with marzipan and dipped in chocolate, and chocolate fudge. “As always we want to follow in mom’s footsteps, as when she was running Casa Bianca, and deliver authentic rich flavours. We only use high quality ingredients, no artificial flavouring or additives,” says Nitya. Pre-booking is required for the cakes and cookies. Contact: 95392 92646

Roy Satheeshan and Priya Roy, both chefs, will be busy during the Christmas holiday, whipping up a sumptuous Christmas dinner to be served on December 24 and for lunch for Christmas Day. Roy’s La Forno Cafe also has Christmas goodies such as English pudding with brandy sauce, plum cake, mince pies, Dresdner Stollen, vanilla crescents and varieties of cookies and more till December 26.

“For the dinner on Christmas Eve, there will be roast chicken with walnut bread stuffing, brussel sprouts, baby corn and Giblet Gravy. The same menu will be served for lunch the next day. There will be a vegetarian option as well,” says Roy. Reservations are required for lunch and dinner. Contact: 7907965554

Divya Eapen’s Sammara Cakes and Bakes has the Mistletoe box, Elf box, Snowman box and Rudolph box. “A highlight this time is our cranberry, orange and pistachio cake,” says Divya. Other goodies in these boxes are brownies, fudges, choc chip cookies, plantain jam, macarons and the like. In addition, fruit cakes, carrot and date cake, coffee cake and brownie boxes are available. The hampers are available for New Year as well. Contact: 8156885687

The hamper from Parvathy Ravikumar’s Cake’d has banana cake loaf, mini plum cake, nutella brownie, pineapple upside down cake, Christmas cupcake, tender coconut pudding and almond sugar cookies.

“Except for the cupcake, the other cakes do not have cream. Some of my customers had asked for a break from cream-based cakes. All these products are made exclusively for the hamper,” she says. The hampers will be available till January 2. Contact: 8281783917

Now, if you are looking for a healthier plum cake, Bindu Krishna has an eggless ragi plum cake that has no maida or white sugar. “It is made of ragi and wheat and is a treat for those trying to avoid sugar or eggs. I plan to take order till the New Year. Ragi cakes should be booked at least two days in advance,” says Bindu, who has uploaded all the details about her cake on her Facebook page, Veg Food Zone. Contact: 9539299931

Pastry chef Melina Elizabeth Koshy’s Papa Bird has on offer a traditional cake baked by her mother every year, The Christmas Cake, in the hamper. It has red wine instead of rum and ingredients such as dry fruits and nuts, orange juice, vanilla extract and no trans fat or vegetable oil. This cake can be ordered separately as well. The hamper also has cake citron with lemon sauce, Belgian chocolate cookies, and jar of mini madeleines or French tea cake with vanilla and lemon zest. Contact: 7736042060

(With inputs from Athira M)