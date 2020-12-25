Fonce: A chocolatey journey

Deepa and Jaykar talk about how they created their chocolate baby, Foncé Chocolatier

Foncé Chocolatier is an experiential Hyderabad-based atelier and café founded and owned by entrepreneur couple Deepa Reddy and Jaikar Reddy. From the time one enters to the time one steps out, chocolate is all that they breathe, see and eat; a veritable heaven for chocolate lovers.

Fonce is Deepa Reddy’s baby. She recalls, “Whenever I travelled I loved exploring the world of Chocolates. Some holidays were almost decided on the must-visit chocolate cafés. This love for chocolate took me to Switzerland, Italy and Dubai.” Slowly Deepa found herself wanting to experience more about chocolates then just letting them melt in her mouth.

Eventually she saw herself getting increasingly involved with the process of chocolate making. She read about cocoa, countries they come from, weather that compliments cocoa plantation and more. “In 2014, I attended workshops. Jaikar played a highly supporting role and was one of the first to review the chocolates I prepared. For one Diwali, I prepared a range of chocolates using imported ingredients and flavours like (smoked cheese, yogurt ganache and wood smoked) completely unheard of in India. When I gifted them to my friends and family, I received an overwhelming response,” smiles Deepa, breaking a piece of the turmeric chocolate and pops it in her mouth.

That positive response made Deepa realise that her passion for chocolates and the ability to work with it was not just a ‘phase’ The couple then started to create brand Foncé. “Foncé means dark in French, and our café is offers an exemplary sensory experience that is quite unusual for an Indian brand with an extensive assortment available. Chocolate lovers can choose to sit at a cosy spot — either indoor or outdoor —and try one chocolate after the other. To bring the right feel, we also have continental food. Our croissants are well appreciated and so are the whey bars. There is also a viewing gallery that allows customers to take a look at the process of chocolate making in their live kitchen,” adds Deepa.

An interesting part of the café that reflects the couple’s taste is the work by artist Rohit Mirdodi; he integrated 82 exotic plant varieties into the interiors. The outdoor seating displays a 40 feet X 20 height wall art painted by an artist Sachin from Kolkata. The painting depicts the ancient Mayan cultural history of cocoa. Deepa is thrilled to explain: “The artwork depicts Maize God who has taken on the form of a cacao tree. The king is offering cocoa to gods as cocoa is considered to be sacred.”

At Fonce unique flavours like matcha and smoked chocolate, turmeric and ginger coexist with strawberry and raspberry bars. Their exclusive range includes whey protein bars, dragée, cookies and more. “We don’t use artificial flavours, preservatives or chemicals in any of our preparations. On the other hand, as a brand. We take pride in creating distinct flavours using ingredients such as black pepper and cheese in our chocolates.”

You can find Fonce at Plot no. 1196/B, Road no. 59, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Contact 070320 37399