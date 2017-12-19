Chocolate goes haute couture

Sanjana Patel is an artist and her preferred colours are pale pinks, dull greys and vibrant oranges. But her chosen canvas is her kitchen. Recently, in November, Patel’s work opened for viewing and for sale at her revamped space, La Folie Du Chocolat (LFDC) at Kala Ghoda.

On exhibit are bonbons, their half spheres glistening in the light; layered pastries piped with cream, tuiles and fruits; perfect squares of truffles; ganaches patterned with lines, and textured rochers. “Before being a patissier, I was a chocolatier,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to find a space to showcase my creations and experiments with chocolate.” When it came time to renovate La Folie Patisserie at Kala Ghoda, Patel decided to focus on chocolate. She created a ‘collection’ of couture products with different-origin chocolates with interesting ingredients and flavour profiles, which could be paired with tea or coffee.

“Chocolate is in everything,” she says. LFDC has a menu that spans rochers, tuffles, bonbons, chocolate bars, ganaches, classic French desserts, tea cakes, sable cookies, and hot chocolate. The food section includes spreads, breads and French savouries which can be paired with freshly brewed coffee by Koinonia Coffee Roasters, a customised affogato drip bar (coffee served with ice cream), and premium teas from TGL.

Colour me chocolate

La Folie is known for its pastel pink signature shade. In the new venture, Patel has gone a little colour-happy. There is pink upholstery, a grey wall with splotches of colour, multi-coloured paint splattered gift boxes neatly laid on shelves, a painted box on the ceiling and even plates that bear splotches of blue. “We are in the art district,” says Patel. “Everything here ties in with the concept of the brand and my idea of chocolate.”

The artistic theme, what Patel calls ‘freestyle lineation’, translates into the chocolates and even the packaging. “I am a huge lover of abstract art, and doing things freestyle,” she says. “I wanted to name this collection abstract linear. My collection keeps changing according to what inspires me as an artist. Some of the bonbons are handpainted and have brush strokes, lines and dots. I’ve used airbrushing and done inscriptions too.” Patel paints using edible art but her true passion lies in sculpting, using sugar and chocolate.

As part of the promo for the new place, Patel sent out 60 boxes of chocolates featuring a square of dark chocolate, splattered with edible paint and embossed with the name of the person. “This ties in with what I want the product to showcase: craftsmanship. It is not about giving quality chocolate to a customer because everybody is doing that. What stands out is that little touchpoint from the creator to the customer, that personalisation,” she says.

The sweet deal

Patel is very particular about showcasing different flavour profiles from plantations across the world so not everything is indigenous “Chocolate is like wine,” she says. “You always want to taste different notes and flavours.” Incidentally, a glass of red wine and a bar of dark chocolate are what help Patel unwind after a hard’s work.

The pairing is done after choosing the chocolate; some of the ingredients are quite unique. For instance, Oishi has passionfruit that gets a spicy note from togarashi; Kyoto bonbon has Japanese yuzu, whose citrus notes blend well with white chocolate from Tanzania; and Ruby is made using pink chocolate. There’s also Bali, a vegan bonbon with a sesame and nougatine crunch and a mild sweetness of coconut. Patel spent much time experimenting with flavours to get them right. “I paired the chocolate with soy, and almond milk but it didn’t work,” she says. “The flavour note was dry and there were no milk solids to caramelise the chocolate. I wanted a caramel flavour so thought of using coconut milk.”

Among the ganaches, what stand out are the Coco- crispy coconut praline with coconut ganache; and Caramel – which highlights salted caramel through a mousse. The classic pastries include the Criollo, made from the rarest quality cocoa bean (72% Araguani), Eclipse made with 58% Ecuadorian chocolate and Intense Caramel with 65% Haitian chocolate. Patel also has a range of chocolate coated nuts. Her chocolate bars are made from cocoa beans imported from her dad’s farm in Tirapur.

The products are made from fresh ingredients and quality chocolates so they have limited shelf lives. The truffles or rochers last a week, the bonbons contain dairy and so can stay for about 12 days, and the ganaches for up to a month.

As you enter La Folie du Chocolate, a brass inlay invites you to surrender yourself. Patel’s artistic creations make you do just that: give in to good taste.

La Folie du Chocolat, Kala Ghoda. 22672686/ 9167762379