Chennai’s first food truck festival is here!

“The restaurant industry is going through an overhaul today,” says Mohamed Ali, the 39-year-old founder of Chennai Food Guide, “So for first-timers just starting out, a mobile is a smaller, safer investment than a full-fledged restaurant or cafe. Even for established restaurants, this is another feasible vertical. Look at ID!”

On the other hand, Ali also says the food trucks around the city are struggling. This, to him, is particularly unfair, keeping in mind the success of such offerings in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. “Food truck festivals in those cities have been great hits, so why not in Chennai?” he demands. There’s only one way to find out: show up at VGP Universal Kingdom this weekend.

It took Ali about four months to put together Chennai’s maiden Food Truck and Music Festival, and the grills will finally be lit on Saturday at noon, and burn for a full two days. Around 11 food trucks will be gathered at the lawn for the Chennai Food Truck and Music Festival over two days, along with eight music artistes, from bands to individual singers and DJs. The event isn’t limited to just trucks, though, adds Ali, “Any kind of mobile food solution is welcome; we have push carts selling biryani, and a bike selling barbecue.”

Yes, BBQ Ride will be serving their smoky goodies at the festival, as will Idli Dosa Factory, Southish by Sathyam Cinemas, Wagon 007, Food Vandi, The Tickle Truck, Chaska, SunnyBee and Barrottas by Grand Catering, among others. A number of regular food stalls will be set up as well. “There will be Lebanese, Mexican, Burmese, some good old South Indian food, and kebabs and chaat at the festival,” informs Ali, “We plan to make it an annual event, and so we plan to add more exotic cuisines next year.”

For now, there’s plenty to choose from, and a generous dose of music on the side. The music line-up consists of bands like Staccato, Madras Mail, Amogh & The Homies and Aatma, as well as singer Shalini Maria Selvarajan and DJ Padmanabhan. With the food steaming, drinks flowing and music swaying till 10 every night, there isn’t much more one could ask for, but Ali is intent on everyone having a good time. Including distracted toddlers and their parents.

“While one end of the lawn will be taken up by the band set-up, another part is being made into a children’s play area. Most festivals like these are held in venues that are dusty; here, the children can have fun, grandparents can have fun, everybody can have fun,” says Ali. Why else would one have a festival?

Chennai Food Truck and Music Festival will be held on Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8, 2018 at VGP Universal Kingdom, East Coast Road. The event is open for all.