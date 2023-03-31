ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s Avartana in Asia’s top 50 restaurants list

March 31, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Distilled Rasam and popping payasam pearls put ITC Grand Chola’s Avartana on the global stage

The Hindu Bureau

ITC Grand Chola’s Avartana, Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ITC Grand Chola’s Avartana in Chennai along with Masque, Mumbai and Indian Accent, New Delhi have made it to the influential list of Asia’s top 50 restaurants, sponsored by San Pellegrino. Placed at number 30, Avartana was this year’s new entry from India and has also won the Highest New Entry Award.

The six-year-old restaurant serves contemporary south Indian food by marrying local flavours with modern techniques. It offers guests a choice of tasting menus, ranging from seven to 13 courses. 

Asparagus, French beans and coconut stew

Over time, Avartana became popular for its reimagined Rasam and curd rice.The rasam is delicately flavoured, distilled, french pressed into a clear broth and served in martini glasses. Other favourites include asparagus, french beans and coconut stew, pan fried cod and bitter gourd bruschetta with cumin potatoes and shallot jam. The curd rice here is made with sago pearls, and served with vathakuzhambu in a test tube. 

The ambience features the quintessentially south Indian banana leaf in its decor, chairs with silver upholstery and rustic earthenware. An open kitchen allows the guests to watch the coming together of tastes from home and molecular gastronomy. 

While guests from across the globe visit Chennai for the Avartana experience, every now and then, the restaurant ventures out too. Pop up restaurants were hosted in September last in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The hotel’s management believes that these pop ups have played big role in getting the word out about Avartana’s concept and quality. 

In November 2022 Avartana’s second branch opened at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata and the restaurant confirms that more branches across different locations are on the cards as well. 

A meal for two ranges between ₹4000 and ₹9000 plus taxes depending on the menu chosen.

Avartana is located at ITC Grand Chola Hotel, Little Mount, Guindy. For reservations contact: 95916 59367

 

