These Chennai restaurants are offering Onam sadhya in take away boxes

While Onam lunch is traditionally a time for families and friends to get together, with the ongoing pandemic, we are looking at another year of takeaway. This time, chefs and restaurateurs have found inventive ways to make the experience festive

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

We lead with this eco-friendly Onasadhya, packed in retro stainless steel tiffins, a refreshing change from the surge of plastic takeaway every year. The popular Kerala restaurant offers 26 items with this vegetarian sadhya for five people, priced at ₹4,750.

“Every year we bring in cooks from Kerala, who strictly follow the sadhya cooking rituals. They also bring certain ingredients including the Marayoor jaggery for the pradhaman,” says Chef Regi Mathew of KCK.

Their signature payasams: ada pradhaman, chakka pradhaman, and payaru payasam packed in glass containers, can be pre-booked and are available for ₹650 (one litre) and ₹350 (500 ml). The sadhya and payasams can be pre-booked online for August 20 and 21.

Visit www.kckonam.com or call 9858591010.

Malgudi, Savera

Executive chef Jesu Lambert says, “This year, customers can choose between Kerala matta rice and regular white rice. Special additions to the sadhya are unniappam, steamed nendhram banana and ullivada,” he says.

While dine-in is priced at ₹1,050 per person, takeaway sadhya for two costs ₹1,145. Book your dine-in slots and pre-book takeaway from August 20 to 22.

To pre-book, call 9710947361.

Savya Rasa

Japtej Ahluwalia and his team have come up with the Grand Onam Sadhya comprising 30 dishes this year. “Sadhya with a mission is what we call it this year; we will donate a meal for every sadhya we sell. This is our way of spreading joy for someone in need during the pandemic,” he says. Pre-book the take away boxes or book the slots for dine-in from noon to 3.30 pm, till August 22, at ₹999 plus taxes per person.

For booking, call 9940091899.

Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels

Along with the Sethu Foundation, Grand Chennai also presents a Grand Onam Sadhya for a cause. The takeaway box for two costs ₹2,000 (cost of meal is ₹1,500 and ₹500 is doantion) and includes delivery charges.

For booking, call 9940044961.

Green Meadows

At Green Meadows on ECR, savour a 24-dish Onam sadhya priced at ₹750 per person, dine-in only, on August 21, 12 to 3.30 pm on pre-booking. Highlighst of this sadhya would be boli, kadala payasam and paal payasam.

For reservation, call 7824876506.

ID by SPI Diners

ID’s Harrington Road and Vadapalani outlets offer a 24-item sadhya box. “We will provide two banana leaves, and a printed guide on where to place the dishes on the leaf,” says Nitin Suresh, business head, SPI Diners.

Ada pradhaman, Amabalapuzha paalpayasam, nendhrapazham pradhaman and chakka pradhaman (₹295 for 500 ml) are available seperately on pre-order. Dine-in is ₹425 per head; takeaway (pre-order) is ₹999 for two.

For pre-booking, Call 8754434865.

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Chef Vijay Kumar says that this year, he and his team planned for the Onam takeaway, meticulously. “Our sadhya has 28 items. New this year are the paal payasam made using the Kerala red rice, and marudham curry (pineapple pachadi),” he says.

The takeaway box starts from ₹2,450 plus taxes (meal for two) and dine-in costs ₹1,900 plus taxes. The sadhya is available till August 21, for lunch only.

For reservations, call: 9600030787