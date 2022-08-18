The myriad culinary culture of Chennai was reflected in a platter at Madras Odyssey curated by food historian Rakesh Ragunathan

Madras on a platter curated by Rakesh Raghunathan and Chef Biju Philips | Photo Credit: special arrangement

We all know about the historical connection Chennai had with the Armenians, the Jews and the Parsis, but have you heard of the dishes they introduced the city to. The list includes Potoler Dolma, sown kadi or Langanu custard. At Madras Odyssey, an event that highlighted the culinary legacy of Chennai, where food historian Rakesh Raghunathan and Biju Mathew, executive chef at the Westin Chennai, Velachery, spoke about the influence of the multiple communities that lived in this port city.

"The Armenians and Jews came here for trade, we had the Anglo Indians and the Parsis who made Chennai their home, the Gujarati, Rajasthani and the Sourashtra communities that settled here and together these people have contributed to the culinary culture of the city," says Rakesh, who has curated the menu for the festival , to mark the Madras Day celebrations. The thali menu (both veg and non-veg) that the duo have put together starts with Mulligatawny Soup, an Anglo-Indian adaptation of the South Indian rasam. A mild soup with a hint of onion, garlic, curry leaves and pepper, and thickened with rice flour, it was invented by the butlers during the colonial era.

“The Armenian fish (Christmas special in the homes of Armenians across the globe), and potoler dolma (pointed gourd stuffed with minced mutton or paneer and shallow-fried) in the thali, represent the Armenian connection,” says Rakesh, adding, “Dolma, an Armenian dish, made by stuffing vine leaves with minced meat, bulgar wheat and condiments gets a makeover in India where they adapted the dish to the locally available pointed gourd, which was parwal, stuffed with spiced minced meat. The dish has a Bengali influence but originated in Armenia and introduced to India by them.” The pink perch (Sankara in Tamil) fish, is marinated with lemon juice, green chilli, minced bell peppers, garlic, pepper and salt, then wrapped in a foil and baked, lending the fish a subtle flavour.

A shoutout to the Anglo-Indian community features cutlets. “Better known as railway cutlets, these were specially made for the Britishers and the Anglo Indians in the Railway pantry cars,” says Rakesh. The Jewish-influenced sown kadi is a mild and bland soupy gravy made using rice flour mixed with kokum extract and coconut milk. When the Parsi green chutney bread arrived in style, accompanied by the Parsi mutton gravy or salli boti (mutton cooked in a tomato and onion gravy with Indian spices and garnished with strips of fried potatoes), it took the centre stage for a while. We also had popular Parsi dishes such as the berry pulao (basmati rice cooked with berries, nuts and Indian spices), Amrood ni kari (dal-based curry with semi-ripe guavas) and kolmi a patio (prawn cooked in tangy tomato gravy).

Rakesh came across many of these dishes while he was travelling across the State. He was introduced to the Mullumurunga (Erythrina variegata) keera vadai in Madurai. “It is a dish popularised by the Saurashtrian community that lived in Thanjavur,” says Rakesh. The vadai, which looks like puri, is soft with a hint of green from the keera that is ground together with soaked rice and spices. The next dish, pulusu pindi (rice flour cooked in tamarind water, salt and jaggery), was contributed by the Arya Vysya community that lived in large numbers in Madras. Being traders, they travelled and packed such dishes from home on their business trips.

Then there is the Marwari community that introduced us to chapati. The thaali also had representation from the Marwari community in the form of dal bati churma (baked wheat balls dipped in ghee) and Gujarati dal (sweet and tangy lentil cooked with vegetables and peanuts).

Finally, as we waited for the dessert, wondering what it could be, we were treated to a trio of Bun halwa, Jam roly-poly and Laganu custard. “Most of the tea shops in our city sell this iconic jam roly-poly, popularly known as jam roll. This is a contribution from the Anglo Indians,”says chef Biju, adding that the bun halwa is a classic Saurashtra dish and Laganu custard is a Parsi wedding speciality. “All the items in the thaali are also available as la carteand some of the items that go well with our patrons, will stay on the menu even after the festival,” he adds.

