Chennai-based restobar aims to tell the ‘Same old story’ with a pan-Asian plot twist

February 09, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Dim lights, leather couches, shiny surfaces, thumping music, a well-lit bar and familiar faces — these are the markers of most of Chennai’s pubs. While some places strive to differentiate themselves from others, Same Old Story (SOS) on Greams road, which was launched late last year, sees merit in monotony.

“When the days are good, we celebrate with the same group of friends and when it has been a bad day, we share a drink with a friend and tell them it’s the ‘same old story’. We chose this name because there is comfort in the familiar,” says Rohan Ahuja, partner.

On one hand, SOS sells familiarity as its brand and on the other, it serves only pan-Asian food, claiming that as its unique selling point. Right on the face of the building it says, ‘Asian Grub Pub’. The kitchen is managed by Asian Station in Anna Nagar.

Confused identity aside, we try a few of their bestsellers. Som Tam, the green papaya salad is served with a sweet, spicy, salty and sour dressing. The papaya has been cut into noodle-like strips and topped with roasted peanuts that add to the crunch of fresh salad.

Dumplings are a staple in pan Asian restaurants and SOS has several options to offer. The wild mushroom dim sum comes stuffed with shiitake. The mushrooms are fresh, juicy and pair well with the chilli-garlic oil.

Rohan says that the number of people who like to eat sushi has increased over the years and recommends the crispy lotus stem sushi. Veg roll sushi with broccoli, cream cheese and nori come topped with a piece of crispy lotus stem which elevate the texture of the dish.

From their signature cocktails, we give the Fisherman’s Tail a taste. The drink is made with tequila triple sec, lime juice, blue curacao and fresh red chilli. The addition of chilli makes it a suitable pair for the pan Asian bites. The Mezcal Mule with gold tequila and ginger beer served with a splash of lemon in a copper mug is also refreshing.

This pub used to be PlanB and SOS is a flashy upgrade. It has green leather couches, gold walls, yellow lights and faux greenery. There is plenty of space for those who would want to dance to their pop and Bollywood tracks or hit their pool table for a game or two as well.

Price for two including beverages is ₹1800. Same Old Story is located at Murugesan Naicker Complex, 65/5, Greams Road, Thousand Lights West