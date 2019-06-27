‘San Francisco has really embraced Cal-Indian cuisine’

The last time I spoke to Chef Srijith Gopinathan was when he had come to Hyderabad two years ago to prepare the hyper-luxurious 101 Dinner at Taj Falaknuma, where diners feasted in the centuries-old wood interiors below the light-catching intricate chandeliers.

Recalling the journey over a phone call from San Francisco, the jovial chef chuckles and says, “I love Andhra Pradesh’s pootharekulu (a delicious parchment-like sheet of sweet rice starch). We are recreating pootharekulu here at the restaurant, and I’m so excited when it comes together, hopefully this year.”

Srijith also praises Nizami cuisine heritage for its colourful diversity and he says a lot of its popularisation is owed to the democratic platform that is the Internet.

The 41-year-old, who grew up in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, clearly has a keen eye. In fact, Srijith’s personal Instagram tells many a tale of his ongoing love for slightly unconventional ingredients, such as green plums, Meyer lemons and green strawberries.

This passion comes from his childhood, he recalls, adding, “At the time, I didn’t cook much, but I did eat a lot! We had a joint family, so there was a lot of bulk cooking going on, as we had a lot of farms. We had a lot of coastal cuisine too, so I distinctly remember coconut curries.”

The then-budding chef proceeded to Hyde Park Culinary Institute of America in New York City, where, he admits, he developed a fancier outlook towards cuisine. Since then, his career has taken him to Maldives, Europe and San Francisco.

His culinary philosophy has evolved by leaps and bounds, and he strongly believes that quality as well as fewer and better-thought-out elements make for a successful yet narrative-rich dish. He commends Campton Place and the city of San Francisco for its flexibility in embracing Cal-Indian cuisine.

Srijith celebrates the movement of the eco-chef; after all, California breathes sustainability in all aspects of life.

“Much like I did growing up, we lean towards what is available seasonally. The farmer’s market culture was so integral as well, while I grew up. Implementing that here was easy, because the conversation and the behaviour of sustainable living was already in place.”

Luxurious choices Here are a few dishes served at Campton Place, that demonstrate its culture of fusion and experimentation:

Black cod charred with tamarind jaggery, served with Romanesco and citrus lace

Spice pot of chaas, tamarind chutney and coriander

Maine lobster prepared with cauliflower, green mango, coastal curry sauce

A 12-grain khichdi with English peas and cashew broth

Srijith continues that such an attitude is easy in the luxury dining realm, too, where sourcing of certain ingredients — wild-caught as against farm-raised — is important. “We have an amazing relationship with certified local farmers and fishermen,” he elaborates,” The great thing about the United States is that you can ask for certificates for everything. We’re very particular about where everything comes from; for example, I’ve never used Chilean sea bass. I will not use it because it’s endangered, nor have I used Beluga caviar… not in my 18 years as a chef.”

I ask Srijith, ‘If I were a first-time diner at Campton Place, what would I expect?’ and he gets even more excited. The menu has two options, so I could choose between a four-course or seven-course spread, teeming with different elements of Nature from both land and sea. “About 15% of the menu is non-changing, but the rest we keep moving through the year, as per season mostly,” he points out.

“We are particular about our vegetarian dishes. We don’t compromise on those elements because in many restaurants, a vegetarian dish is just a non-vegetarian one with the meat or fish removed. In terms of non-vegetarian options. I would recommend our take on a Kerala-style fish curry, but we use Maine lobsters. The sauce is basic coconut curry, but we’ve seen so many people come back for that. We also poach these lobsters very slowly in a spiced butter; it’s almost like a soup. The accompaniments do change, but the core parts do not. Another recommended dish is our spice pot.”

All this, in the luxurious hacienda-like setting of Campton Place, with its soft ivory walls and flower petal lighting, sounds delightful.

After all, who says you can’t do sustainable and high-end in one elaborate meal?