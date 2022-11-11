Chef Denis Lucchi, Basile Guibert raise toast to gourmet cuisine

An unusual dining experience will pair Italian cuisine with French wines in the city this weekend

Italian Michelin star chef Denis Lucchi will be presenting a five-course dinner with French wine maker Basile Guibert pairing dishes with wines from the Moulin de Gassac and Mas de Gaumas estates in the South of France.

According to Mumbai-based Nikhil Agarwal, founder and CEO of All Things Nice, the reason for putting together such an event was to offer a well thought out culinary experience with wine. “While there are a lot of culinary events with cocktails, I believe food and wine are meant to be together.”

“We constantly research chefs around the world; we like to seek out talent that we can bring to India to give an experience to all of us out here,” says Nikhil, adding that chef Denis Lucchi, who has never been to India, was keen to explore its gastronomic landscape.

Chef Denis Lucchi’s Michelin-starred restaurant is Buona Terra, an Italian restaurant in Singapore, while Basile Guibert is co-owner of the Moulin de Gassac and Mas de Gaumas estates in the South of France, famed for the provenance of their wines.

Roots salad with pear, citrus and horseradish by chef Denis Lucchi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nikhil says they decided to bring a famed Italian restaurant and a great French wine making family together. “The two food cultures are rich in history. So for this dinner we asked chef Denis to come up with a menu that could match these wines. We’re quite excited because we’ve never done anything like this before. It’s not often we have a Level One Michelin chef and a celebrated wine-making family in India together at the same time.”

Since these wines from the Moulin de Gassac and Mas de Gaumas estates are available here, the experience is one an Indian clientele can enjoy. “At the wine dinner, you will have two experts talking passionately about two different things that are that are phenomenally interlinked.“

Some of the dishes for the evening include grilled polenta and Parmesan cheese foam with asparagus fagottino; turbot, red prawns and zucchini flowers, and yoghurt panna cotta with strawberry and basil.

Dinner with Italian Michelin Star chef Denis Lucchi will take place at 8pm on November 12 at The Ritz Carlton. Price: ₹8000 (all inclusive). For bookings email: info@allthingsnice.in or call +91 98206 98883