ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Damu curates a food festival featuring recipes from rural Tamil Nadu

June 29, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

Thalaivan Virunthu features timeless classics and some forgotten recipes from rural Tamil Nadu

Esther Thomas

Chef Damu at the launch of the food festival in Chennai | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil food, fragrant of local spices, and the rhythmic beats of live music set the tone for the launch of Thalaivan Virunthu, a food festival curated by popular city chef K Damodaran. The 15-day festival, that focusses on age-old recipes and forgotten ingredients, is a medley of seasonal produce and slow-cooked delicacies.

It features dishes such as varamilagai chicken, prepared by simmering tender pieces of chicken in a rich curry infused with dried red chillies. The multi-course buffet, according to Damu, has at its core the philosophy ‘Food is medicine‘. “These recipes are from villages in Tamil Nadu that I travelled to; I have given all of them my own touch as well,“ he explains.

Meen kozhambu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

There are traditional curries such as meen kozhambu, chicken chinthamani, Athangudi kari chops, and maa inji paruppu urundai kozhambu, and vethalai rasam to choose from. For dessert, there is litchi elaneer payasam, kavuni arisi karupatti halwa, ragi simili urundai, among others.

Chef Damu’s cooking is all about going back to one’s roots, and he is all for documenting old recipes that have been in families for generations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thalaivan Virunthu is on till July 9. The dinner buffet, from 7.30pm to 11pm, is priced at ₹2,300 per person. At Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels, Sir Thyagaraya Road, T Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US