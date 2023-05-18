Cheesy time at Hyderabad’s first cheese cafe

May 18, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

An all-glass structure, including the ceiling, makes PS Cheese Cafe a naturally bright place. This cafe at Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad takes pride in being the first cheese cafe in Hyderabad. What’s that? This cafe makes its own cheese. Fresh cheese at that, not the hard, frozen ones.

It owes its origins to Prashant Sinha who wanted to learn the art of cheesemaking to for his brother’s Nishant Sinha’s The Roastery Coffee House. He knew that the weather of Hyderabad would only allow fresh cheeses like mozzarella, cream cheese and feta. “Incidentally, these happen to be the cheeses we use at Roastery. After making several enquiries, I signed up for a three-month online course. This didn’t include the time I needed to understand the use of the right milk for cheese. After a lot of trial and error, I identified the milk vendor; this was the first and the most important step,” informs Prashant.

After a little over a year of practice, Prashant decided to start trying the cheese with different dishes. “I decided to open the cafe only when everything fit the chef’s requirement and our trials passed the test of our regular customers,” says Prashant.

The cafe has beautiful indoor and outdoor seating areas. While large trees provide much-needed shade outdoors, air conditioners keep the heat at bay inside in the sweltering heat

As for the menu, PS Cheese offers smoothies, a choice of eggs and other breakfast specials. The all-day menu has everything from pizzas, burgers, pastas, sandwiches and of course there is a cheese platter.

The cheese platter has in-house fresh cheeses with a side of nibbles like seasonal fruits and crackers. Also if you go at the right time (towards noon), you might even watch how a cheese (mozzarella) gets the stretch and strings.

I asked for the avocado and mixed fruit smoothie — a smooth blend fruits topped with a little sprinkle of muesli. I also tried spaghetti with open burrata. Spicy, meaty and cheesy, it is perfect for those who love everything with a dash of spice. The burrata adds a fun quotient to this dish.

Other bestsellers here are the burgers and pizzas. However I preferred the grilled cheese sandwich. You will not be disappointed with the stringy, buttery, and cheesy sandwich.

Another must-try dish is the meat Dauphinoise. It is a classic French baked dish (similar to potatoes au gratin) made with heavy cream, shredded cheese, and sliced potatoes. A delight for potato lovers.

The cafe also sells various cheeses and is currently experimenting with pickled feta.

P S Cheese

Where: Road No. 10, Kavuri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What: Cafe style food and fresh cheese

Valet: available

