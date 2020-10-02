Watch | Chandrakala, a unique sweet from Thanjavur

02 October 2020 17:41 IST

A video on Chandrakala, a traditional sweetmeat from Thanjavur

Thanjavur is a city in Tamil Nadu, that is famous for its cultural heritage. It is also an important location for traditional recipes. One such is its local sweetmeat named ‘Chandrakala’. These are little fried pastry parcels filled with khoya/mawa. The sweet is shaped like a crescent moon, therefore the name Chandrakala.

Also read | Chandrakala and Suryakala: A sugary twist on the gujiya from Thanjavur’s iconic eatery

