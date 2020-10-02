Food
Watch | Chandrakala, a unique sweet from Thanjavur
A video on Chandrakala, a traditional sweetmeat from Thanjavur
Thanjavur is a city in Tamil Nadu, that is famous for its cultural heritage. It is also an important location for traditional recipes. One such is its local sweetmeat named ‘Chandrakala’. These are little fried pastry parcels filled with khoya/mawa. The sweet is shaped like a crescent moon, therefore the name Chandrakala.
