A nook for nibbles

05 March 2020 15:43 IST

An all-day dining place, Café Nook serves up Thai dishes and some novel pizzas

Café Nook is christened from the fact that it is in a nook. This also works to their advantage as missing this café is next to impossible. So what if parking is not thought of well, the café has done their best with interiors for car parking frustrations to fizzle out. Done up with two dominating colours — blue and white, the café will vaguely remind diners of Blue Door that once used to be a city hotspot for its signature Greek menu. What I liked best about the interior is that it is homely and cosy and gives a welcoming feel.

Café Nook is the exact place where you will want to hang out after work over endless finger foods being passed from one person to the other. These cafe’s display of knick knacks is a carefully put-together menu and one can see that a lot of thought has gone in. Nothing seems to be out of place and every corner relates to the other with perfect harmony.

Advertising

Advertising

Music could be a little loud sometimes, but on request they are more than willing to lower the volume.

At most cafés, my favourite go-to-dish is chicken wings; I find them value for money. Wanting to make every penny count, I ordered a portion of it. It reached the table after a bit of waiting and the first bite had me keep it back on the plate immediately — it was crispy all right but the sauces were yet to soak in. I decided to let the wings get ready as I sat waiting while my stomach growled. After about seven minutes the wings seemed ready, and this time round, with the sauces getting fully absorbed, the wings were perfect. Those who are fans of piping hot food that comes at the risk of burning your mouth, this dish is totally for you.

I was keen on trying the Caesar salad. So I did and was completely blown away by it. Many places still don’t get their salads right, this café nailed it. A lot of dishes were recommended at Café Nook. Some of them are kul kul mass pizza, bruschetta, keema pav, cottage cheese malfatti, peri peri chicken and the Thai curries.

Of the list suggested, the ones I was eager to have were the kul kul pizza and keema pav — but both weren’t available. So, for the mains, I went for chicken was Thai curry and cottage cheese malfatti. The malfatti seemed to be like malai kofta curry puddled in a thick tomato gravy — very cheesy, yet not bad to taste.

I quickly moved over from malfatti to the Thai curry. It was on point and had me cleaning the bowl to its last morsel. I also tried a no-frill chicken pizza. If I am asked to order something quick but filling and that which can be had on the go, I would go with the pizza.

Cafe Nook is at Sindhi Colony, Begumpet.