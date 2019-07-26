This Thiruvananthapuram café drives home the point with a green initiative

There may be many ways to make your eating out as eco-friendly as possible. But how about doing your bit even before you place an order? With the aim of promoting a “green culture” among customers, Cafe Gran Casa at Kulathoor lets you avail yourself of a token discount if you simply arrive there on a bicycle.

Rajeesh Rajendran, the owner, says when he decided to open a cafe, he was particular about launching one in line with an eco-friendly theme. “I have noticed many techies working in Technopark commuting on bicycles. Though the majority use cars or bikes, I was interested in finding out why some were coming to work in bicycle,” says Rajeesh. It was his wife, Aswathy Shivan, who suggested the idea of offering discounts to customers arriving on bicycles.

Rajeesh Rajendran | Photo Credit: Harikumar J S

Located along the service road a stone’s throw away from Technopark Phase 3, Rajeesh says most of the customers who drop by for a shake or snack are techies. Though there’s no provision for a designated parking lot, customers are free to park their cycles in and around the cafe’s entrance. “There are a lot of discounts offered by tie-up food delivery services, but we thought why not introduce the same for the bicycle initiative, which would be a good way to get some exercise as well while you get your food,” adds Rajeesh who previously worked in West Asia.

Discounts, which goes up to 20%, depend on orders, and the cafe, kick-started two months back, is open from 12 pm till 12 am on all days. The specialities are juices and shakes and short eats such as momos. However, Rajeesh says the monsoon has been playing spoilsport in the past few weeks. “There’s a schoolboy who invariably comes in every day in his bicycle for lime juice and the discount,” Rajeesh says with a laugh.

Symbolic artwork showing world map | Photo Credit: Harikumar J S

Gran Casa, which in Italian means ‘large drum’, is a nod to the percussion instrument of the same name. An inside wall of the café is done with green grass carpet matting with an artwork depicting world map. “We mean it is a symbolic representation of a world surrounded by green,” he says. Another initiative Rajeesh says is in the pipeline is free distribution of seed balls to customers to help grow more plants. “We are looking at vegetables as their seeds are easier to acquire and customers will be interested in harvest, which will serve as an impetus,” explains Rajeesh.

Rajeesh, who grew up near Neyyattinkara, says he grew up in the lap of nature. “Until Class 12, I used to cycle my way to school. Hence a love for nature is ingrained in me,” he says.