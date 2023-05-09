May 09, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Even until a decade ago, Coimbatore used to be a proper retirement hub. ‘Happening’ will never be the word one would use to describe the city — it has mostly been a quiet place with quiet people going about their things. Hanging out was never a thing here. At least not like how they hang out in big cities. Cafes and pubs — standard spots for socialising in Indian metropolis — in Coimbatore were as rare as a chilly breeze in Chennai summers. But that has been slowly changing over the last few years. Café All Rise, nestled in a quiet corner of Trichy Road, is the latest example of this transformation.

The café’s elegant architecture distinguishes it from the other buildings in the street. The bright yellow-and-white facade with teal windows reminds us of the quaint French buildings of Pondicherry. We later learn from Abhigyan Singhal that this is precisely the look he and his family wanted.

Despite hailing from a family of restaurateurs, Abhigyan became a corporate lawyer. Just when he was starting to feel disillusioned with his job, his mother, Ranjana Singhal (co-founder of That’s Y Food), sought his help in expanding the business. Though the food business was in the family, it wasn’t familiar territory for him. But it also meant he could learn something new. So Abhigyan agreed. And that’s how Café All Rise came into being.

When I enter the café on a hot Wednesday afternoon, more than appreciating the air-conditioner, I admire its airy, sunlit interior that makes the ambience warm and welcoming. The pastel yellow walls inside complement the exterior elegance, giving the café a pleasant summery vibe.

To beat the heat, I first order a cold and spicy Ginger Fennel Lemonade, which was a tad too intense for my taste buds. To appease the tongue, I take a sip of sweet Iced Cappucino. The extensive drinks menu has over 20 options. The coffee variants, made from beans sourced from Chikkamagaluru, stand out on the menu. You can also order from a list of seven items in the cookie section to go with your tea or coffee.

The restaurant offers a refreshing take on Western cuisine. Notable items include the Makhani Chicken Arancini with Sundried Tomato Pesto, a delectable appetiser that bursts with flavour. The arancini balls are hard and crisp like a masala vada on the outside and tender on the inside, with a rich and creamy chicken filling that is complemented perfectly by the tangy pesto sauce.

Most of the items on the menu are a fusion of Western and desi cuisine. The Corn and Cheese Samosa, for instance, is filled with a creamy corn and cheese mixture that’s both sweet and savoury. There is a dedicated section for samosas and rolls.

The Caramelised Onion Pizza is another standout dish with a thin crust topped with caramelised onions and tangy tomato sauce. The pizza has a subtle sweetish taste (of the caramelised onions) that sets it apart from the usual pizzas. Vegetarians can also go for Exotic Veggies and Cheese pizza or Margherita or Paneer Makhani. Peri Peri Chicken, BBQ Chicken, and Chicken Tikka are the options available for meat eaters.

If you are a burger lover, the Asian Wild Mushroom Burger with Mustard Mayo is a delicious choice. The burger is hearty and filling, with a zingy sauce that has optimal spice. The standard cheeseburger is unavailable. Instead, you get burgers with a rich variety of sauces that makes each of them unique.

The highlight of the menu is the soufflés section with a dozen options. The Ferrero Rocher Soufflé, which I can vouch for, is a decadent treat worth the indulgence. It has a rich and creamy chocolate filling studded with crunchy bits of hazelnuts. The souffle is perfectly cooked, with a light and fluffy texture. Though the café’s primary target audience is the young crowd, the soufflés, Abhigyan believes, will also make it a favourite spot for families.

Café All Rise is by no means a budget-friendly cafe. But the taste and the quantity are worth the price.

Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch or a romantic dinner, this café is a nice place to unwind and indulge in some delicious food.