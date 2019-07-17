CAD Tech Bar: For gimmickry and an extra-dollp of desi robustness

At first it might seem a bit disjointed: The smooth glass and slick neon-blue interface of the tabletops are at odds with the wine and beige interiors. It’s only when you turn around to spot a kitty group playing spin-the-bottle that it makes sense.

The tech functions well as front-of-the-house gimmickry, but happily stays out of the way when you just want feel like you’re in a restaurant.

The menu is a mishmash of this and that — so-called fusion food (from Kolkata Ghugni Pate and Butter Chicken Terrine to Jackfruit Filo and Maggie Thukpa).

Do try: Tandoori Thai Prawns, where the char elevates red-curry-paste marinated prawns. Three compact minced chicken sliders packed in a cylindrical shell called ‘Ever ready’ which actually worked despite all my cringing.

Skip: Trying to discuss your order with CAD’s course names which range from ‘Attributes’ to ‘Bread Drive’; a dry Chicken Puff called ‘Bookmark’; succulent Amritsari Mutton Tikka paired sadly with a flat Green Chilli Appam which looked like it dropped dead right out of the griddle.

The interiors at CAD | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Go with: If you’re a tech-person, just go. This is some of the best implementation of tech with food around. However, you could also just go on a Tinder date and play truth-or-dare or go with family and friends and let the kids fiddle around with the touchscreen while you down beer with Tandoori Prawns.

Space bar: The languid sofas which run along the wall at the back can easily seat large groups. There’s also an airy al fresco area on the porch, which would be fabulous on a winter afternoon.

How much? ₹2,000 for 2 sans alcohol

Reach: It’s best to cab it or drive to 32nd Milestone on NH 8. Compulsory valet parking is ₹50.