Burma Burma opens second location in Bengaluru

Amid the everchanging culinary landscape in Bengaluru, there are but a handful of names that have stood the test of time; fewer still have been fortunate to expand their presence in the city.

Burma Burma Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road Call: +91 9920240092 Ambience: Casual chic Hits: Crunchy Shiitake Fingers, Edamame and Broad Bean hummus Meal for two: ₹1800 plus taxes

When it first launched in 2018, Burma Burma was seen as an anomaly, albeit a flavoursome one. With the abundance of Indo-Chinese (which are truly neither Indian nor Chinese) and Tibetan options that catered to vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, it seemed authentic Burmese cuisine of the herbivorous kind could be overlooked.

Now five years later, Burma Burma is proving it can hold its own in a city where tastes shift with the demographic. Wisely sticking to the tried and tested, the management is continuing with their previous menu whilst offering a few new dishes to celebrate their opening at a second location.

One of the best things about Burmese cuisine is its amazing palette of flavours and textures — richly varied and yet hearty and homely; even die-hard carnivores could forgett about the no non-veg aspect.

Three new starters have been added to the bill of fare and each one is delicious enough to make you debate skipping the entrees. Bandel is a cheese popular in the northeastern regions of India and its smoky flavour makes it an amazing accompaniment for the Crunchy Shiitake Fingers — crisply fried shiitake mushrooms coated in semolina and hemp seed.

For the Trumpet Mushroom Steak, succulent king oyster mushrooms are grilled and served with puffed black rice in a chilli lime dressing, ticking all the flavours in the umami box.

Rather like South Indian podi, the Burmese have balachaung — a spicy relish made with fried onions, garlic, red chillies and crushed peanuts — which enhances even the simplest of meals. Here, the culinary team have balachaung-stuffed peppers sitting atop the edamame and broad bean hummus, adding zing to the flavourful puree; With the accompanying Burmese naan, it can make for a rather satisfying meal for light eaters.

Additions to the beverage menu include fascinating concoctions derived from pickled raspberry, juniper berries, roasted red chillies and more. You round up your meal with two new entrants to the bubble tea list — avocado and brown sugar — or sip on a soothing range of Burmese teas.

Burma Burma has also introduced an ice cream menu with a delicious range of flavours; dark chocolate ice cream served with olive compote and biscotti is truly a delight.

The interiors at the new location are warm and inviting, and attention to detail is evident in the tasteful bric-a-brac and home linen used as well as the hand-crafted, hand-painted Burmese umbrellas called pathein, shading the outdoor seating area. Co-founder Ankit Gupta says these were sourced from artisans in Burma in order to boost their dwindling livelihood.

Though alcohol is not served, Burma Burma sports a beautiful bar where visitors can enjoy their drinks and starters while waiting for a table. And yes, one can now reserve a table at their new location.

