Brazil robusta coffee harvesting pace picking up

May 18, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - New Delhi

Traders scrambling to supply roasters with beans are pinning their hopes on Brazil, though recent heavy rains in the country have resulted in a slow robusta harvest pace to date.

Reuters

A file photo of Robusta coffee berries. Robusta coffee harvesting is picking up at a slow pace in the world’s second-largest producer Brazil, according to the Cepea/Esalq research centre, part of the University of Sao Paulo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Robusta coffee harvesting is picking up at a slow pace in the world’s second-largest producer Brazil, according to the Cepea/Esalq research centre, part of the University of Sao Paulo.

About 10-15% of the crop has been harvested in Espirito Santo, Brazil’s main robusta producing state, the centre said in a report this week, providing welcome news to roasters.

In Rodonia, harvesting of the bitter bean traditionally used to make instant coffee is nearly 30% complete, it said.

ICE robusta futures, a benchmark to value coffee across the globe, hit 12-year peaks for a third day running on Wednesday as farmers in top producer Vietnam have almost no stock left to sell.

Weather forecaster Maxar, however, said conditions had been dry in Brazil’s coffee areas this week, and were expected to remain so over the next six to 10 days, giving the country plenty of opportunity to harvest.

