Fancy a tipple?

Hyderabad

26 October 2020 17:59 IST

A Hyderabad-based company is setting out to deliver alcohol at doorsteps across the country it is called Booozie

Imagine getting your favourite wine home delivered. Hyderabad-based social networking platform Booozie is introducing web and app-based home delivery of liquor. Already active in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, Booozie has also submitted proposals to seven other States and is hopeful of getting permission in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Founded by Vivekanand Balijepalli and Susovan Mazumdar, Booozie was initially conceptualised as a platform for liquor connoisseurs to share their experiences, reviews and cocktail recipes. But now, says Vivekanand, “We want to make Booozie a one-of-its-kind liquor delivery service, through which any bar or liquor store can do business. We will operate as a delivery aggregator by picking up liquor from the nearest shop, with an upfront payment to stores without any commission from stores. We are doing well in States where we have started operations.”

Booozie’s revenue comes from the delivery cost that is decided on the distance and cost of the products. The founders are also keen on portraying Booozie as a social drinking platform, a tool for social networking and stress relief. Susovan, co-founder and CPO, says, “The huge $30 billion and ever-increasing liquor industry in India can be overwhelming to many, and many underlying issues have never been addressed. This attempt to enter a territory that has not been ventured into in the past is exciting.”

The startup also claims to be the world’s first social drinking platform, apart from doorstep delivery of liquor. It features a database of bars and clubs in every city, offers and events at each, an exhaustive catalogue that lists the brands and current MRP of brands available in every State of India.

Safety checks

The developers say they will promote responsible drinking. “Our platform has a cut-off slab of ₹15,000 per month for its customers. It also comes with a ‘face liveliness check’ to ensure a minor is not misusing the app to procure drinks,” says Vivekananda.

The liveness check verifies the features being presented to the biometric application with that of the person. This helps in identifying fake ids.

Vivekanand adds, “On the consumer front, we observed a certain stigma in stepping out for consumption and purchase of liquor. We decided to come up with a platform which makes liquor consumption a fun, yet responsible experience. The manufacturers of alcohol brands can benefit by following the reviews and trends on our platform. Technology has been integrated to ensure age-gating, seamless delivery and one-step payments, all of which are currently lacking in the alcohol space.”

The app is the flagship brand of Innovent Technologies, and is currently in its first phase of operations. It was during the COVID-19 induced lockdown that the founders worked on developing Booozie. “Liquor shops were closed and there was f demand. We started studying the liquor industry and decided to work on this idea,” says Vivekanand.

“In the post-COVID era, there will be a huge demand for online delivery of liquor. We welcome the change in policy adopted by various states to permit this,” he states.

The app can be found in Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and the website is www.booozie.com.