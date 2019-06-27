Big Chef Noushad shares two recipes to prepare tapioca

The combination of tapioca and Kerala-style fish curry is what most gourmands seek. However, nowadays you come across tapioca being served along with beef or chicken. Tapioca made with coconut and blended with a bunch of spices and curry leaves, can be had with different kinds of gravy or on its own if tempered right. Big Chef Noushad shares with readers two recipes to prepare tapioca:

Tapioca biriyani

Ingredients

Tapioca: 1 kg

Beef (with bone): 500 gm

Shallots: five

Handful of curry leaves

Green chillies: 2

Tomato: 1

Ginger: 1 piece

Garlic: 4 cloves

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tbsp

Coriander powder: 1/2 tbsp

Garam masala: 1/4 tsp

Coconut oil: 20 ml

Roasted grated coconut: 50 gm

Crushed black pepper: 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Method

Cook the tapioca pieces in water with turmeric powder and salt. There should be enough water to cover the slices. When tapioca is done, switch off and drain the water completely.

Heat coconut oil in a pan and add garlic, ginger, curry leaves, shallots, tomato and mix well. When shallots start to turn brown, turn the heat to low and add turmeric powder, chilli powder and coriander powder. Sauté for eight to 10 seconds and add beef pieces. Cook for 30 minutes or until it is done. Finally add the mashed tapioca to the cooked beef gravy along with curry leaves, a splash of coconut oil and roasted coconut. Season it with salt, mix well and serve hot.

Naushad Big Chef | Photo Credit: KK Mustafah

Mushy coconuty tapioca

Ingredients

Coconut oil: 20 ml

Tapioca:1 kg

Shallots: 5

Garlic: 5 cloves

Cumin seeds: 1/2 tsp

Fennel seeds: 1/2 tsp

Mustard: 1 tsp

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Dried red chillies: 2

Grated coconut: 1/2 cup

Green chillies: 2

A handful of curry leaves

Method

Peel the tapioca and wash it thoroughly to remove any dirt and sand. Cut into rough cubes by driving the knife in and splitting it off the centre of the tapioca. Cook the tapioca in a pan with enough water, turmeric and salt. Cook until the pieces are soft (about 10 to 15 minutes).

Crush or coarsely grind grated coconut with cumin seeds, fennel, shallots, cloves of garlic, green chillies and turmeric together.

Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and red chillies. When they pop, add the coconut paste, fry for 10 seconds. Add the cooked tapioca, salt and curry leaves. Mix well and continue to stir until the spices coat the tapioca. Taste to ensure all spices are to your taste and remove from heat. Serve hot with tea.