Bomberry in Hyderabad satiates your berry and fruity cravings

A tall glass filled with freshly cream over a heap of roughly-cut strawberies and a scoop of strawberry ice cream — can anyone resist it? Want something more seasonal? How about custard apple and cream? Think seasonal fruits and berries and Bomberry will have it on their menu.

The fact that they bring freshly-grown fruits and vegetables from the farms of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra also happens to be Bomberry’s speciality. The Bomberry outlet in Hyderabad is a master franchise. In terms of decor, the Hyderabad outlet is made to look exactly like the outlet in Mumbai.

Bomberry is the the brainchild of Bansri and Vraj Shah. They say they are happy to bring the classic taste of Mahabaleshwar to Hyderabad. With food preference increasingly leaning towards healthy and natural ingredients, Bomberry comes as good news. Especially for vegans and vegetarians. The menu which is mostly dominated by drinks and smoothies also includes a vegan section that features very good fresh fruit desserts. These vegan smoothies minus added sweeteners double up as a healthy light meal.

Sips and bites The menu at Bomberry is loaded with seasonal fresh fruits and berries and lip smacking sandwiches and wraps

Bomberry’s menu also offers small eats — the kinds that are either fried, grilled and loaded with cheese. As far as the food menu is concerned, the paninis and wraps are an absolute delight. They come with just the right amount of sauces and are loaded with well sauteed vegetables and paneer.

The good thing about Bomberry’s food is that everything is made fresh. “Our target market is to cater to individuals seeking a convenient, affordable and a healthy fresh option. We were one of the very few who understood and bought the concept of farm-to-table in Mumbai and I am happy to bring it to south India,” says Nishant Dondhula, the Hyderabad franchise owner.

Bomberry is a café that operates on a sustainable model and serves customers the food they crave, made with fresh ingredients. That is why the strawberry and cream is an absolute delight to those who care less about calories. The tartness of the fresh strawberries is well balanced by the thick smooth cream that comes with a dollop of strawberry ice cream. The same goes for the sitaphal cream.