Bengaluru’s Enerjuvate Café dishes up delicious vegetarian food that is gluten- and sugar-free

As you walk down the lane between Koramangala BDA complex and the Maruti showroom, you come across a lovely old house that the renovators had the good sense to leave untouched. That is now the venue for Enerjuvate Café where one can kick back and relax, either with company or alone.

The delicious, gluten- and sugar-free fare will come as a surprise to those non-vegetarians who think vegetarian food is dull.

On offer are pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, noodles, momos, soups, salads, smoothies and desserts — all of which can make for more than a quick snack.

The momo platter is eye-catching with pink, green and cream portions fashioned from beetroot, spinach and ragi dough and stuffed with either corn, spinach, broccoli and assorted vegetables, served with either soy or peanut sauces.

Zucchini takes on a noodle-y avatar here with a bowl of goodness, lavishly doused in creamy bechamel sauce and garnished with mushrooms and herbs; it is served with a helping of chilli toast.

Manager Rajee Sethia says only healthy options are used at Enerjuvate. “We use natural products like honey, jaggery syrup or dates and prunes as sweeteners for our cakes and desserts, staying away from refined sugar. Similarly, instead of white flour, we either use ragi, maize or jowar flour. Perhaps our only indulgence is cheese, to add a bit of zing to the dishes, but customers can choose not to opt for it,” she says.

The menu at Enerjuvate clearly displays vegan options for their chaats, wraps, milkshakes, teas and sizzlers.

Cake of the day

The cake of the day was of carrot — moist and untarnished by icing of any sort.

The chiffon pie jar was a layered with delights: biscuit crumble and smooth, dark chocolate ganache without being cloyingly sweet.

There is a warm vibe at Enerjuvate where one can unwind with a book in a cosy little corner or watch the world go by while seated at an outside table.

There is also a small studio space within the café for events such as readings, workshops, and theatre. Handcrafted knick-knacks are also on sale at the counter.

Enerjuvate also has an outlet in Jayanagar.