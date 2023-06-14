Bengaluru’s 24x7 eateries to help shift workers and drive revenue

June 14, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotel Association (BBHA) has formally urged the state government to grant permission for round-the-clock restaurant operations, highlighting manifold benefits for the industry.

In a letter addressed to Home Minister Dr G Parmeshwara, the BBHA emphasised the significance of extended operating hours. The association, responsible for overseeing various establishments including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops and ice cream parlours, firmly asserts the advantages of this initiative. Strengthening their plea, the BBHA recently met with the newly-appointed police commissioner, B Dayananda, on June 9, further reinforcing their request.

The President of the BBHA, PC Rao, said, “We made the same request last year, but now that we have a new government and a new police commissioner, so we are hopeful things will work out this time.” Rao’s hopeful outlook stems from the recent change in government and the appointment of a new police commissioner, instilling confidence that their plea will be successful this time.

Pravesh Pandey, director of Roxie, commented on the potential impact on revenue for bars and restaurants, particularly during weekends. He said, “Restaurants bear heavy fixed costs such as rentals and staff salaries. Many of them generate lower revenues during lunches,”

Rao suggested that granting permission could attract foreign investments in the city, potentially bringing in international fast-food and café chains.

The extension of hours would mean operational adjustments will need to be made to manage the increased demand at night. “Functionally, the hospitality industry, especially restaurants, perform better in the evenings. This change will improve their bottom lines without excessive cost burdens,” Pravesh added.

Bengaluru accommodates a substantial population of shift workers, including those in industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and IT. These individuals often work irregular hours and struggle to find regular dining options during their breaks or after work.

The availability of 24x7 restaurants can provide vital support to these workers, offering them a place to eat and unwind. Parvesh, an industry expert, remarked, “There are a few late-night food joints open; however, they often offer unhealthy options. Roadside stalls and eateries typically provide unhealthy snacking choices, especially near tech parks and outer ring road.”

Rao also highlighted the fact that neighbouring states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi have already embraced the concept of restaurants operating 24/7. He underscored the demand for late-night services, saying, “Many folks work night shifts, including police officers, healthcare workers, taxi and auto drivers, who require access to drinking water, toilet facilities, and food late at night.”

He added, “Even returning airport and railway station tourists will find it beneficial, considering the expensive food at the airport and the scarcity of late-night eateries.”

According to Chef Sombir Choudhary from Jamming Goat, the extension of operating hours will not only generate numerous jobs within the industry but also potentially raise the pay scale of chefs and other staff members. He said, “This will bring revenue and may raise the payscale of chefs and other staff in the industry. With access to online marketplaces, we can get ingredients with a click of a button, so there are no issues sourcing ingredients late at night either.”

Siddharth Sridharan, the head bartender at Roxie, acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 on Bangalore’s nightlife, which has temporarily waned but is now showing signs of recovery. He commented, “After COVID, the nightlife of Bengaluru has dulled but is recovering fast. Operating hotels 24/7 can be a good option to boost the nightlife in the city.”

However, Siddharth also recognised the initial challenges associated with implementing round-the-clock operations. He mentioned the difficulty of hiring the right staff to meet the increased demand and explained how having venues that offer food and drinks during the early hours would attract corporate employees who typically finish work at the same time. He added, “Even though things have got back on track, operating restaurants or bars 24/7 would be initially challenging in terms of hiring the right staff to cater to demand.”

Siddharth further raised concerns about work-life balance and the potential impact on hotel functioning due to increased attrition rates. He said, “It will affect the little work-life balance that currently exists and will spur the attrition rate, affecting the functioning of hotels. Managing the anticipated complaints of loud music from local residents would become a constant issue for establishments.”

In response to concerns about disturbance in residential areas, Rao clarified that extended operating hours would be limited to restaurants situated in commercial zones. He said, “Only restaurants in commercial areas will be open so that residential areas are not disturbed.” Additionally, he specified that the permission should exclusively apply to restaurants and small eateries, excluding bars.

“And if businesses extend their operating hours late into the night, it would bring the city to life during those hours, creating a safer environment for people to walk around,” he added.