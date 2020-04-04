Food

Youth initiative to supply ration

This team of Bengaluru youngsters have distributed rations to about 120 families as of today. They are going to supply to a 100 more families

Four friends, in their early 20s, Mohammed Jameel, Mohammed Ouwaiz, Hussain Shabu and Shiraz, decided to take the initiative to distribute rations to families in need. They have been able to raise funds through posts on Facebook and Whatsapp. “As proof that the rations are reaching the families, we uploaded a video on Instagram,” says Jameel. They began this initiative ever since the lock-down was announced on March 24. “We cover a radius of 20 kilometres, but sometimes even beyond when someone is in need,” adds Ouwaiz. “On the first day, we delivered rations to 20 to 25 families,” says Jameel. That number has grown to include about 120 families as of today.

“The rations include 5 kilogram rice, 5 kilogram dal, 5 kilogram wheat, 2 kilogram sugar, 1 litre oil, 5 kilogram maida, and two soaps,” says Jameel. “We do our best to deliver to the families. But it is not possible to deliver everywhere, also considering the fact that police permission needs to be obtained,” says Ouwaiz. So other volunteers step in. “With help from our friends, we were able to supply to Wilson Garden and Frazer Town,” says Jameel.

They will now distribute rations to 100 more families. “We are doing this for the sake of humanity. Without the support of my friends and their field work we wouldn’t have come this far,” says Jameel. For more information visit their Instagram ids: @Jameel_official_, @ouwaiz, @hussain_shabu, @m_khan_sab.

