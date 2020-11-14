Bengaluru-based Curly Sue Pork delivers frozen pork delicacies in Coimbatore

Bengaluru-based Curly Sue sets up a cold chain to deliver chilli pork and pandi curry in Coimbatore

“The Coimbatore palate likes it spicy,” says Radhica Muthappa of Bengaluru-based Curly Sue Pork, which specialises in slow-cooked pork, prepared Coorg style. “It’s been over a month since we started cold chain transport of frozen pork delicacies from Bengaluru to the city. People here loved our Coorg style pandi curry and chilli pork. They posted photos and feedback on our Instagram page. A generous amount of Coorg’s parangi malu, a local chilli also called ‘bird’s eye chilli’ goes into the preparations,” she says.

Curly Sue Pork started off as a hobby kitchen two years ago by husband and wife Uttam Muthappa and Radhica, both of whom are from Coorg.

A fragrant gravy

“My husband loves to cook and I have a chef’s background.” Formerly kitchen executive at The Park and Burgundy restaurants in Chennai, Radhica combined her technical know-how of nutrition and professional cooking and his passion for food and they jointly perfected slow-cooking.

“The meat is cooked between four and eight hours. It locks in the flavours, retains moisture — the result is succulent meat and a fragrant gravy. The pork cooks in its own fat that lends it a nice flavour,” explains Radhica.They cook through the week at their centralised kitchen in Bengaluru. “Our preparations travel well. They carry reheating instructions — we recommend heating them gently on a stove and can be stored for three to four days in the refrigerator.” Uttam and Radhica share ideas on how best to use their dishes. For example, Radhica says chilli pork is versatile and can be had with burgers or hot rice.

And, pulled pork, which is cooked for eight hours, can be used in a tortilla wrap or tossed with pasta to make a complete meal.“We have ready-to-cook burger patties that can be prepared in under 10 minutes; apart from bread, these also go well with rice, rotis and idlis,” she adds. While they get most ingredients from Coorg, the couple grows herbs like rosemary and thyme are grown in their home garden. And the pork comes from the same place their family has been buying from for the last 50 years. Most importantly, she says, no preservatives or additives are used in the dishes.

“We use kachampuli vinegar traditionally brewed at our estate as a preservative for Coorg dishes. For pork vindaloo, we use coconut vinegar from Goa and pulled pork has apple cider vinegar. We grow our pepper and use hand-pounded masalas. We do the hard work — slow cook the meat, taste it and then pack it to make it convenient for you.”

