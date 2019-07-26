Seedlip can help the mindful drinker stay sober

In 2013, then 29-year-old brand design and marketing executive, Ben Branson, was out for dinner at a hip London restaurant. He wasn’t drinking that night and settled instead for a mocktail that was “pink, fruity, sweet and childish”.

“I felt like an idiot,” he recalls. “It didn’t go with the food, and it wasn’t a great experience. ‘Surely there must be a better way’, I thought.”

At the time, UK-based Branson, who belongs to a 300-year-old farming family on his mother’s side, also happened to be researching interesting herbs that he could grow at home. Inspired by a 17th century book called The Art of Distillation (which provides recipes for herbal remedies), he bought a copper still and began experimenting.

The next two years were spent working on creating the world’s first nonalcoholic distilled drink: the all-natural, additive- and sugar-free Seedlip Spice 94. He consulted his mother on the ingredients, and his father (from a brand design background) on the design, and slowly began to believe that there might be a new way to solve the ‘what to drink when you’re not drinking’ (also Seedlip’s future tagline) dilemma.

Spirited away

In November 2015, Branson hand-bottled his first batch of Seedlip Spice 94, named after 1494, the year in which Christopher Columbus stumbled upon the Jamaican allspice berries featured in the drink. While a small amount of alcohol is used during the distillation process to extract flavours, it is removed just before bottling. Aromatic and woody, the Spice 94 also has notes of cardamom, oak, lemon peel (among others). The first batch sold out within three weeks at Selfridge’s, and the next two batches were gone in three days and one hour, respectively.

At a Seedlip pop-up event | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Today, Seedlip has a presence in 26 cities (including in India as of last year), partnerships with over 300 Michelin-starred restaurants, Mercedes Benz AMG Petronas F1 and The World’s 50 Best Bars and Restaurants, an exclusive deal with Virgin Atlantic, several interesting launches like the Nolo (no and low) cocktail bar pop-ups across 15 venues globally, The Seedlip Cocktail Book, and the world’s first NOgroni® (a non-alcoholic twist on the classic Negroni). Celebrity chefs are taking note, with Seedlip being served at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck restaurant. In April, Gordon Ramsey served the Seedlip-infused cucumber and dill drink at his London House restaurant’s pop-up.

Even alcohol giants are following the brand’s rise. In 2016, Diageo made its first ever investment in a nonalcoholic brand when it acquired a minority stake in Seedlip. May 2019 saw the launch of a sister brand, Æcorn, featuring nonalcoholic aperitifs made from English-grown Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Meunier grapes.

But Branson is quick to clarify that Seedlip is not in the market to mimic alcohol. “Our complex flavour profiles mean people get an adult drink that isn’t lacking,” he explains. And like its alcoholic counterparts, it can work as a base spirit to build cocktails on, from a simple sour to more advanced recipes.

The no drink, drink

While zero-alcohol beer has gained a niche following over the past few years, with Heineken to San Miguel offering versions, ‘alt-gins’ have also had their time in the sun, with Pernod Ricard’s 2018 launch of Ceder’s, and UK’s Sea Arch. To Branson, that’s not a coincidence. He believes that alcohol’s role in our lives is shifting, and as a result, the timing and need for quality nonalcoholic options has never been more relevant.

Bengaluru wine expert and journalist, Ruma Singh, concurs. “The biggest motivators of this trend is Generation Z (18-25), which has embraced mindful drinking in a bigger way than millennials,” she explains. “Drinks like Seedlip give them a sense of occasion and value — because they are not being fobbed off with sugary colas and mocktails, but are being offered beautifully-crafted drinks, just like their cocktail drinking buddies.”

Aishwarya Nair Mathew, food and wine consultant at the Leela chain of hotels, believes that a wave of mindful living has contributed as well. “Sobriety and a deep introspection into personal well-being and health is the new cool,” she says, adding that gluten- and sugar-free options like the Irish alt-gin, Silk Tree, don’t compromise on flavour, with their intense botanic infusions and heady aromas. “I reckon the industry changes according to lifestyle modifications. A growing demand for alternate drinks will push for its own section one day. Although we are just at the onset of this phenomena, I do see a lot of potential.”

Meanwhile in India

If well marketed, Ruma Singh believes that Seedlip — which is slated to hit Indian retail shelves in August — ought to logically take off in the country, given our huge demographic of non-drinkers. But in a price-sensitive environment, one might well stick with a more pocket-friendly nimboo pani (Seedlip retails at approximately ₹2,100 per bottle in the UK). Singh also points out that Seedlip’s profile might be too subtle for an Indian palate accustomed to very sweet and spicy flavours.

Finding takers

But the brand’s offerings are not without takers in India. At Bengaluru’s Gylt, a by-prior appointment weekend bar at Byg Brewski Hennur, three kinds of Seedlip cocktails — including a ‘gin’ and tonic, priced at ₹390 a drink — are being served. Head mixologist Rohan Matmary says Seedlip gives bartenders an opportunity to showcase their artistry even with nonalcoholic beverages, adding that Gylt’s clientele is not averse to the idea of staying sober on weeknights.

Importer and distributor, Brindco (also the company behind the La Cave luxury wine stores) brought Seedlip to Indian bars and restaurants last year, and will launch it at retail outlets on August 5. It is the sole national distributor of the beverage, which is being poured at places like The Oberoi, Bo Tai, and Plum by Bent Chair in Delhi. “The non-alcoholic beverage market was valued at ₹524 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% till 2020,” says executive director Aman Dhall. “Currently, the products offered in the market are full of sugar and carbonation, whereas Seedlip’s potential to make ‘no alcohol’ cocktails make it a class apart, minus the hangover.”

Brindco is targeting a health conscious, fit and mindful demographic (between 18-30) by making Seedlip available at co-working spaces such as Pond in Delhi, and with upcoming promotions at WeWork. Marketing manager and Seedlip India’s brand ambassador, Karan Dhingra, shares that it will be stocked at Godrej Nature’s Basket next month, joining the roster of other nonalcoholic options such as Coolberg (the Indian zero alcoholic beer). Also upcoming are Kingfisher’s Radler (debuted in 2018) and Budweiser and Heineken’s 0.0 options (to be launched in India by Anheuser-Busch InBev).

Available from August 5 at La Cave in Bengaluru and Delhi, Godrej Nature’s Basket and online on Amazon.in for ₹2,800.

Better bitters

The ‘no alcohol’ wave has made its way to bitters too. Brothers Naveen and Nameet MV — founders of Bengaluru-based Sakura Fresh Beverages and Food Pvt Ltd — have been experimenting for two years with zero alcohol bitters. After a year-long steeping process that uses Japanese technology, their first batch of 10 bitters, priced between ₹800 and ₹1,100 for 100 ml, will be ready by August. The flavours, extracted in a high-pressure vacuum, include locally-inspired options like sandalwood. Also on the cards are matcha, yuzu and citrus. Currently, the label has tied up with Bengaluru bars such as Hammered, Watson’s and Social, and will also launch next month in Hong Kong and Japan.