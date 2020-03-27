Beijing Bites providing free boxes of rice, dal and vegetables

Beijing Bites, the restaurant chain known for Chinese and Thai cuisine, is now providing single-person servings of cooked rice, dal and vegetables for those in need during the mandatory lock-down to combat COVID-19. The initiative began at the Richmond Town branch on March 23, before the 21-day nationwide-lock-down came into effect.

Apart from handing out boxes of food, the eight branches are also delivering to those in need (with no cap on the number of boxes one can order), across the city.

Says Mohammed Ibrahim Akram, one of the directors of Beijing Bites, “There are people who can cook in their houses but don’t have ration and there are also those who don’t have anything. Daily wage workers are out of jobs right now. We started by distributing single-person servings of cooked food. I am in Richmond Road and have people calling me from BTM Layout, Nelamangala and so on.

“As for delivery, I am not looking at only specific areas nor can I differentiate as to who should get the food and who shouldn’t. I cannot even count the number of calls I have got for food; it has to be at least 1,000 in a day. In fact, after the nationwide lock-down came into effect, we delivered about 1,500 boxes on one day (with around 900 boxes delivered from the Richmond Road branch).”

Stating that the police is supporting the initiative, he says: “My staff is working more; most of them are here. Some friends provided us with gloves, masks and sanitisers. We are willing to accommodate more people if they can help us. Of course, not in large numbers. We are all human and we are getting tired. Now, my staff is also worried about coronavirus so I am looking for a doctor to talk to them.”

Adding that they are trying to keep the initiative going till March 31 (they have calculated that their stocks will last till then), Mohammed says, “It is inhuman to see so many go hungry. We are selfish; we want to do this for our good sleep.”

Message the following numbers with your name and address if you want to order a food box. Pick-up is also available. Richmond Town (9844014431); Frazer Town (7411602761); BEL Road/Malleswaram (9886277646); RT Nagar (9686529653) and Kaggadaspura (9972246871).