When banana is manna

It’s that time of the year to go bananas over the banana. For, even if the pièce de résistance of the festival is the Onasadya and the payasams, there is one ingredient that goes into almost half of the 25-odd dishes in the spread — the banana.

From start to finish, the sadya is never the same without this multifaceted fruit, which also masquerades as a vegetable in some of the dishes. Ripe, fried, boiled, cooked, mashed, roasted... the versatile banana is omnipresent through the year in Kerala, but especially during Onam.

Starters

An Onam special in north Kerala is ‘pazham-pappadam kuzhachathu’ (mashed banana and pappadam), says TPK Namboothiri, a food blogger and native of Kannur. The Onasadya begins with this delicacy in Kannur. Another Kannur native, Indira Jayadas says that in her home, the ripe fruit, preferably the Mysore variety, is cut into very small pieces. Garnished with crushed pappadam, ghee and sugar, it is mixed well and eaten before the sadya. She rues that the tradition is slowly going out of practice though.

Starring from left to right...

The upperi

What is Onam without golden, crunchy banana chips? Cut into four or as coin-shaped, these wafers are a must along with sharkkaravaratti, which is jaggery-coated, sturdy slices of banana, all of which are made with the unripe nendran.

Currying flavour

Moving on to the curries, unripe ones are used to make a variety of dishes, a must on the ela (banana leaf). It is among the medley of vegetables that make up the avial. While the mildly-spiced erissery has raw plantain and elephant foot yam (chena), in the koottu curry, it goes with chena and Bengal gram. Another plantain-chena combo is the yoghurt-based kaalan. Pulissery, its thinner version, has ripe banana.

Of course, there are regional variations to spice up the sadya. “We don’t use raw bananas in our avial. At the same time, it is unavoidable in koottu curry and kaalan. Also, in our pulissery and pachadi, we use ripe banana and pineapple. Mezhukkuvaratti has elephant yam and raw banana,” explains Mahavedan Iyer, managing director of Vinayaka Caterers, Kochi. However, Raj Kalesh, foodie and cookery show host, says that although kaalan is usually prepared with chena and raw plantain, ripe banana is also used in certain households. “This makes the dish slightly sweet. They call it Onakkaalan,” says Raj. Renowned chef Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiry adds: “We use all parts of the plantain plant and not just the banana for a sadya. The thoran is made with kudappan (banana inflorescence) and green gram or with banana stem (pindi) of the nendran variety.”

Grand finale

Pazham pradhaman has pride of place among the payasams. However, it is quite a laborious process to make the dessert, admit the chefs as the ripening process itself takes time. “Bunches of nenthran are kept in the pathayam (wooden box or store where grain is stored) for three days where they are carefully smoked. Then the peel of the fruit becomes slightly red in colour. After that, they are left in the open for another three days. By that time, the peel turns black and they are ready to be cooked for the pradhaman. Mashed bananas are stirred in the ghee for several hours before it is cooked with coconut milk,” explains Pazhayidom.

Mahadevan says they have a special box to ripen the bananas, which usually takes two to three weeks. “Ripe bananas are boiled in hot water. After adding jaggery syrup, we blend it in a mixer. It is then stirred in ghee for at least six hours till it gets the consistency of halwa. We make pradhaman using this as and when needed,” Mahadevan explains. According to Indira, they add tiny balls of rice flour to bananas when they are being cooked in coconut milk.

And how about that fruit, the cherupazham, placed on the bottom left of the leaf? While some enjoy having the fruit as such, many gourmets mix it with the pradhaman. “In our place, we prefer to have cherupayar (green gram) payasam with cherupazham,” Indira adds.

IN THE MARKET

Although the banana is not a seasonal fruit, many farmers in Kerala cultivate it for the Onam season that falls in the months of August or September. “We plant them by November-December so that they are ready by the Malayalam month of Chingam, when Onam is celebrated. Although it is grown in plenty across the State, it arrives in bulk from Tamil Nadu during the season. In spite of the concerns about banned pesticides, the fruit finds a market here because the produce is cheaper when compared to the locally-grown variety,” says N Sreekumar, president of the All Kerala Banana Farmers Association.

Quick-fix breakfast Pazhayidom reminisces about pazham nurukku, which used to be “the breakfast in many upper-class families” on the day of Thiruvonam. “Nendran is cut into medium-sized pieces and steam-cooked. It is eaten with jaggery syrup and pappadam,” he says.

Even the nurukku has its variants. Some relish it with scraped coconut and use honey instead of jaggery; in some places the bananas are caramelised instead of having it steam-cooked. An old-timer remembers that it was “a quick-fix breakfast” in households on Thiruvonam since the women had their hands full with preparations for the sadya.

Kulasekharam, Karingal, Marthandam, Theni, Kambam, Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Nagercoil, Coimbatore and Thirunelveli are some of the places in Tamil Nadu that supply Kerala with the fruit. “Over 30 tonnes of banana come to the market during Onam,” says Anilkumar, a wholesale trader at Manacaud banana market in Thiruvananthapruam.

The ‘naadan’ variety is supposed to be the best to make chips and sharkkaravaratti, says S Rajarajaman, partner of VC Chips New in Thiruvananthapuram. “Four nendran varieties are available in the market — Mettupalayam, Wayanad, ‘Paandikkaya’ and ‘naadan’. We get bulk orders from banks and jewellery shops for half-kilo and quarter-kilo packets, to be distributed among their clients,” he says.

Although four-cut chips are served in sadya, the round-variety has more takers, says A Kannan of Kannan’s Chips in the capital city, which has been in business since the 1970s. “We sell 60-70 kilograms of chips daily during Onam, whereas it is 20-25 kilograms on other days. Chips made with ripe bananas too are sought-after these days,” he adds.

PRICED VARIETY

Would you shell out ₹3,500 for a banana bunch? Or even ₹1,000? There are many who wouldn’t mind if it is for the ‘kazhchakkula’, which is offered to the presiding deity of Sree Krishna Temple Guruvayur. It is the Chengalikodan banana, named after its place of birth, Chengazhikode village in Thrissur district. The nendran variety bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2015.

Now it is grown in different parts of Thrissur. “It is the sultan among bananas. The golden-coloured bananas with red patches are a sight to behold and people don’t mind paying the amount we quote for a bunch,” says Nasar Mankara, who has been cultivating the variety for a decade in Wadakkanchery. Dharmarajan S, another farmer, adds that Chengalikodan bananas are tastier than any other nendran variety.

“Even after it turns yellow, it takes a few days more for the banana to ripen perfectly,” he says. Since the variety is prone to pest attacks, farmers take great care.

The bunches are offered at the temple from 3 am on Uthradam, the eve of Thiruvonam, till 11 am. “After that, the bananas are auctioned on the temple premises itself,” Dharmajan adds.